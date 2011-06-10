Vinny Buzzetta's Italian Meringue Butter Cream

Staten Island pastry chef Vinny Buzzetta whips up this delicious icing for the sweet tooth in your family!

Some useful tips

Before beating with egg whites wipe your bowl and whisk attachment down with white vinegar. This will get rid of any fat residue and create a fluffier meringue.

Use a candy thermometer to measure your sugar syrup and make sure it is at 238 degrees F, also make sure your egg whites are whipped to a nice medium peak.

Before adding the butter to the meringue make sure the cooked egg white mixture is at least at body temperature (feel the side of the bowl)

NEVER stop whipping egg whites until you're ready to add your sugar syrup, as soon as you stop them they begin to deflate.

Ingredients

150 grams egg whites

75 grams granulated sugar (to add to whipping whites)

300 grams granulated sugar (to be cooked)

150 ml water

Pinch of salt

1 pound unsalted butter, cubed

Method

Mix 300 grams of sugar and water in a pot until all the sugar is covered in water and is the consistency of wet sand, cook on high flame.

Beat egg whites and pinch of salt on medium. When it gets foamy gradually add the 75 grams of granulated sugar to the bowl. Never stopping the bowl. Keep whipping as the sugar is cooking and whip until you get a medium-stiff peak.

Cook the sugar mixture until it reaches 238 degrees F on a candy thermometer.

Once the cooked sugar has reached 238 degrees, pour the cooked sugar into the beating egg whites (the egg whites should be a medium-stiff peak). Beat on high for about 7-10 minutes until the bowl feels about body temperature.

Add the cubed butter and mix until it is completely combined.

You can now flavor this butter cream any way you'd like. It can be kept in an air tight container in the fridge for at least a month.

Note Once it is refrigerated it will be very hard. Leave it out at room temperature before using it to soften it up. Beat it in the mixer until it is smooth and creamy like cream cheese and use!

