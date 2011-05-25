Chef Tyler Florence's Grilled Pineapple Salsa
Hold the mustard! Chef Tyler Florence recommends this delicious topping for your dogs instead:
Grilled Pineapple Salsa
Yields 4 cups
Time -- 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 whole pineapple
2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 teaspoon light brown sugar
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 1/2 tablespoons yellow mustard seeds
1/4 Thai bird chile, finely sliced
Juice of 2 limes
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
2 green scallions, finely sliced
Method
Simmer soy, ketchup, sugar, olive oil, and mustard seeds over low heat for 2 minutes.
Peel and cut pineapple into planks and grill to mark off, about 1 minute. Diced pineapple.
In a large mixing bowl, dress pineapple chunks with simmered marinade. Fold in cilantro, scallions and lime juice.
Serve as a topping on hot dogs.