Nicole Johnson's Diabetes Recipe Makeovers

Former Miss America Nicole Johnson has developed some innovative ways to make your favorite recipes fit into your diet plan -- whether you're diabetic or just want healthier meals.

Prosciutto-wrapped Chicken with Goat Cheese

Ingredients:

8 slices lean prosciutto

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (4 ounces each) pounded to 1/4 inch thickness and cut in half crosswise

2 to 3 ounces goat cheese

16 to 24 basil leaves, plus additional for garnish

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 shallot, finely chopped

2 tablespoons dry red wine

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat an 8x8-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Lay out prosciutto on clean work surface or cutting board. Place chicken on top of each prosciutto piece. Top chicken with goat cheese. Place 3 basil leaves on top of each mound of cheese. Wrap prosciutto around chicken and secure with toothpicks in an X fashion.

Heat oil in small skillet over medium heat. Add shallot and cook and stir about 2 minutes, until softened. Deglaze pan with wine. Pour shallot and wine over chicken and bake 20 minutes in prepared pan. Remove from oven and garnish with fresh basil, if desired.

No-Bake Red, White and Blue Cheesecake Cups

Ingredients:

3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs (about 12 squares crushed)

1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar substitute

4 tablespoons reduced-fat margarine, melted

8 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese

8 ounces fat-free cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream

1 cup reduced-fat whipped topping, divided

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

6 medium strawberries, stemmed and halved

1 cup blueberries

Method:

Line 12 muffin cups with paper baking cups. Lightly spray cups with nonstick cooking spray.

Combine graham cracker crumbs, 2 tablespoons sugar substitute and margarine in medium bowl; mix well. Press 1 rounded tablespoon into bottom of each muffin cup. Place in refrigerator to chill.

Beat cream cheeses, 1/3 cup sugar substitute and sour cream in medium bowl with electric mixer at low speed until smooth. Beat in 1/2 cup whipped topping and almond extract. Fold in remaining whipped topping.

Spoon cheesecake filling over crusts; smooth tops. Place 1/2 strawberry in center of each cheesecake cup; arrange blueberries around strawberry. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or until set.

