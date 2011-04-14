Nicole Johnson's Diabetes Recipe Makeovers
Former Miss America Nicole Johnson has developed some innovative ways to make your favorite recipes fit into your diet plan -- whether you're diabetic or just want healthier meals.
Prosciutto-wrapped Chicken with Goat Cheese
Ingredients:
8 slices lean prosciutto
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (4 ounces each) pounded to 1/4 inch thickness and cut in half crosswise
2 to 3 ounces goat cheese
16 to 24 basil leaves, plus additional for garnish
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 shallot, finely chopped
2 tablespoons dry red wine
Method:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat an 8x8-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray.
Lay out prosciutto on clean work surface or cutting board. Place chicken on top of each prosciutto piece. Top chicken with goat cheese. Place 3 basil leaves on top of each mound of cheese. Wrap prosciutto around chicken and secure with toothpicks in an X fashion.
Heat oil in small skillet over medium heat. Add shallot and cook and stir about 2 minutes, until softened. Deglaze pan with wine. Pour shallot and wine over chicken and bake 20 minutes in prepared pan. Remove from oven and garnish with fresh basil, if desired.
No-Bake Red, White and Blue Cheesecake Cups
Ingredients:
3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs (about 12 squares crushed)
1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar substitute
4 tablespoons reduced-fat margarine, melted
8 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
8 ounces fat-free cream cheese, room temperature
1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
1 cup reduced-fat whipped topping, divided
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
6 medium strawberries, stemmed and halved
1 cup blueberries
Method:
Line 12 muffin cups with paper baking cups. Lightly spray cups with nonstick cooking spray.
Combine graham cracker crumbs, 2 tablespoons sugar substitute and margarine in medium bowl; mix well. Press 1 rounded tablespoon into bottom of each muffin cup. Place in refrigerator to chill.
Beat cream cheeses, 1/3 cup sugar substitute and sour cream in medium bowl with electric mixer at low speed until smooth. Beat in 1/2 cup whipped topping and almond extract. Fold in remaining whipped topping.
Spoon cheesecake filling over crusts; smooth tops. Place 1/2 strawberry in center of each cheesecake cup; arrange blueberries around strawberry. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or until set.
For more information, visit nicolecookbook.com