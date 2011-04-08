Recipes from Eva Longoria's Kitchen

"Desperate Housewives" star heats things up on "Fox & Friends" with these delicious recipes from her new cookbook "Eva's Kitchen: Cooking with Love for Family and Friends."

Chunky Guacamole with Serrano Peppers

Eva says: Among all the dishes I make, this one is definitely a favorite. This is why the batch is so big-no one can stop eating it! I have a few tricks that give my guacamole great flavor and texture. First and most important, I use lemon, not lime, juice. Lemon has a little sweetness that brings out all the other flavors. Also key is that I never skimp on the lemon or the kosher salt. I sometimes laugh that I basically make a salty lemonade for the avocado and other ingredients to swim in-trust me, it makes all the difference!

Serrano peppers give it a great kick, much better than jalapeños. And finally, never stir as you add each ingredient to the bowl or the guacamole will become too watery.

This is especially beautiful served in a dish that shows off the guacamole's green, white, and red, such as a molcajete-a Mexican mortar and pestle-or a bright and fun serving bowl. Serve with tortilla chips for an appetizer or on top of steak, such as in Chili-Rubbed Skirt Steak Tacos.

Makes about 8 cups

Ingredients:

6 ripe avocados, cut into ½-inch dice

4 medium ripe tomatoes, cut into ½-inch dice

1 large white onion, finely chopped

1/2 bunch of fresh cilantro, leaves chopped

1 serrano pepper, finely minced

Juice from 4 small lemons (about 8 tablespoons)

2 teaspoons kosher salt or to taste

Method:

In a large bowl, place the avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, serrano, lemon juice, and salt. Stir gently until well combined.

Transfer to a serving bowl and serve.

From Aunt Else's Kitchen:

To keep the guacamole from turning brown, press a pit from one of the avocados into the center of the dish. Remove it before serving.

Aunt Elsa's Devil's Food Cake

Eva says: This is everything you want a chocolate cake to be. A simply prepared batter bakes up into a delicious cake with layers that have a tender crumb and good chocolate flavor. The frosting is beaten into billowy clouds of shiny chocolate goodness that spreads like silk.

Makes 8 to 10 servings

Frosting makes 4 1⁄2 to 5 cups

Ingredients for the cake:

3 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped

2 1/2 cups cake flour, plus more for the pans

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon table salt

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 1/2 cups lightly packed light brown sugar

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 cup boiling water

Ingredients for the frosting:

4 ounces unsweetened chocolate, coarsely chopped

4 cups (1 pound) confectioners' sugar, sifted

1 large egg

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Method:

In the top of a double boiler or in a stainless-steel mixing bowl set over a pan of simmering water so that the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water, melt the chocolate. Set aside to cool.

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease and flour three 8-inch cake pans.

In a large bowl, sift the flour with the baking soda and salt; set aside.

In the work bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the with paddle attachment, or in a large mixing bowl with a handheld mixer, place the butter, brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla and beat on high speed until lightened in color, about 3 minutes, scraping down the sides occasionally.

Reduce the speed to low and beat in the chocolate. Add the flour mixture in 3 parts alternately with the buttermilk in 2 parts, starting and ending with the flour. Beat in the water until smooth.

Pour into the prepared pans. Bake until the cake pulls away from the sides and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes.

Let the cake layers cool in the pans on wire racks for 5 minutes. Run a thin knife around the outside and turn out onto racks. Peel off the paper. Flip them over to completely cool right-side up on the racks. If not assembling right away, cover the layers in plastic wrap and store at room temperature for 1 day.

Meanwhile, prepare the frosting -- in the top of a double boiler or in a stainless-steel mixing bowl set over a pan of simmering water so that the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water, melt the chocolate. Set aside to cool.

In the work bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large mixing bowl with a handheld mixer, place the cooled, melted chocolate, the sugar, and the cup of hot water.

Beat on medium speed until smooth. Add the egg, butter, and vanilla. Continue beating until the frosting is thick and fluffy and mounds beautifully on a spoon, 2 to 3 minutes.

When ready to fill and frost the cake, hold a serrated knife horizontally and use a gentle sawing motion to shave the domed top off each layer. Fill and frost the cake, using a crumb coat if you have time.

Store in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.

From Aunt Elsa 's Kitchen:

If the percentages you sometimes see on bars of chocolate seem baffling, just know this -- they refer to the percentage of cocoa solids and cocoa butter in the chocolate. This varies from brand to brand, but generally semisweet chocolate is about 50 percent cocoa, and bittersweet is 60 to 70 percent cocoa. Always use a good-quality chocolate in chocolate desserts -- it will usually determine how good your end result is!