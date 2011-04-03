Good Eating: Kimberly Snyder's Glowing Green Smoothie

Your closet isn't the only thing that needs some spring cleaning. Your body does too.

Kimberly Snyder, certified nutritionist to the stars and author of "The Beauty Detox Solution," whipped up this delicious smoothie to get you started.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups water

1 head organic romaine lettuce, chopped

3-4 stalks organic celery

1/2 head of a large bunch, or 3/4 of a small bunch of spinach

1 organic apple, cored and chopped

1 organic pear, cored and chopped

1 organic banana

Juice of 1/2 fresh organic lemon

Optional:

1/3 bunch organic cilantro (stems OK)

1/3 bunch organic parsley (stems OK)

Method:

Add the water and chopped head of romaine to the blender. Starting the blender at low speed, mix until smoothie. Gradually moving to higher speeds, add the celery, apple and pear. Add the cilantro and parsley, if you are choosing to add them. Add the banana and lemon juice last.

The fruit and lemon cut right though the grass taste. Feel free to mix and match different greens and fruits, as these two specific food groups combine well.

Top 5 easy and inexpensive beauty foods for spring -- these foods are coming into season, easy to find at your local market and are inexpensive and have incredible beauty benefits when ingested.