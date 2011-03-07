'Fox & Friends' Mardi Gras Seafood Spectacular

Mardi Gras kicks off in New Orleans and there's no better way to celebrate than by eating some of the city's staple foods. The executive chef of GW Fins whips up these easy dishes you can prepare at home:

GW FINS' FRESH GULF BBQ SHRIMP

Ingredients:

4 pounds fresh head-on Louisiana shrimp (10-15 count or bigger)

1/2 pound prepared BBQ butter (see recipe)

1 bottle Abita Amber beer

1 Tbsp. Paul Prudhomme Shrimp Magic (or Creole seasoning)

Butter

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Chopped parsley

Method:

Peel shrimp, leaving the heads attached, split the back 1/4 inch and remove the sand vein. Season with Shrimp Magic and reserve. In a large non-stick skillet, sauté the seasoned shrimp in about a tablespoon of butter and oil for two minutes on med-high heat. Turn and continue cooking for one minute. Add about a half a bottle of beer and reduce to 3 ounces. Lower the heat and stir in several cold 1" chunks of BBQ butter (see recipe). Continue adding the balance of the butter, stirring constantly to make the sauce a creamy consistency. Add chopped parsley. Serve in large heated bowls with plenty of French or sourdough bread for dipping. This is also great on mashed potatoes.

BBQ SHRIMP BUTTER

Ingredients:

1 pound butter

3 ounces shallots, finely diced

3 ounces garlic, finely diced

1 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 ounce veal jus, cold (veal stock)

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary

1 1/2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme

1 dash cayenne pepper

1 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp. Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. paprika

Method:

Place chopped shallots in a plastic 1/6 pan with 1 oz. butter. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave for 2 1/2 minutes. Cool. Repeat with chopped garlic. Place butter in the mixer with the paddle and whip until light. Add all ingredients and mix until incorporated. Roll in 1-lb. logs in parchment paper and refrigerate or freeze.