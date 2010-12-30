Sparkling Cocktails for New Year's Eve

Ring in the New Year in style with these delicious sparkling cocktails from Morton's Tylor Field.

• Morton's Champagne Cocktail

Ingredients:

4 ounces of sparkling wine

1 ounce Gran Marnier

1/2 ounce Pama pomagranate Liqueur

1 sugar cube

2 drops Peach Bitters

Cinnamon sugar for rim of glass

Served in a champagne glass.

• The Red Velvet

Ingredients:

2 ounces Lindemans Belgian Raspberry Lambic (Open Fermented Fruit Beer)

4 ounces Italian Prosecco

1/2 ounce Chambord

Served in martini coupe glass with raspberry garnish

• Sparkling Cosmopolitan

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

8 oz. Chopin Vodka

2 oz Cointreau Liqueur

8 oz cranberry juice

2 oz fresh lime juice

Garnish lime wedge

Served in an up Martini Glass.

(Try a "Twist and Sparkle" machine from Williams and Sonoma. This is a way to jazz up the average cocktail, will make the drink and then charge it with CO2 to make it sparkling)