Sparkling Cocktails for New Year's Eve
Ring in the New Year in style with these delicious sparkling cocktails from Morton's Tylor Field.
• Morton's Champagne Cocktail
Ingredients:
4 ounces of sparkling wine
1 ounce Gran Marnier
1/2 ounce Pama pomagranate Liqueur
1 sugar cube
2 drops Peach Bitters
Cinnamon sugar for rim of glass
Served in a champagne glass.
• The Red Velvet
Ingredients:
2 ounces Lindemans Belgian Raspberry Lambic (Open Fermented Fruit Beer)
4 ounces Italian Prosecco
1/2 ounce Chambord
Served in martini coupe glass with raspberry garnish
• Sparkling Cosmopolitan
(Serves 4)
Ingredients:
8 oz. Chopin Vodka
2 oz Cointreau Liqueur
8 oz cranberry juice
2 oz fresh lime juice
Garnish lime wedge
Served in an up Martini Glass.
(Try a "Twist and Sparkle" machine from Williams and Sonoma. This is a way to jazz up the average cocktail, will make the drink and then charge it with CO2 to make it sparkling)