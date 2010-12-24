Christmas Classics From Campbell's Kitchen

Not sure what to make for Christmas dinner? Don't panic! Tom Griffiths, certified master chef, senior executive chef and director of Campbell's Culinary Institute, has a delicious, easy-to-make menu of holiday favorites:

• Classic Standing Beef Rib Roast

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 2 hours 20 minutes

Stand: 20 minutes

Makes: 8 servings

Ingredients:

7 to 8-pound beef standing rib roast

1/2 cup Swanson® Beef Stock

3 tablespoons red wine (optional)

Ground black pepper and sea salt

Method:

Heat the oven to 325°F. Season the beef with the black pepper and sea salt. Place the beef into a roasting pan, rib-side down.

Roast for 2 hours 20 minutes for medium-rare or to desired doneness. Remove the beef to a cutting board and let stand for 20 minutes.

Spoon off any fat from the pan juices. Stir the stock and wine, if desired, into the pan. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until the sauce is slightly thickened, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Season with additional black pepper and sea salt, if desired. Serve the sauce with the beef.

• Roast Turkey with Cranberry Blackberry Juice

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Roast: 3 hours

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

1 turkey (12- to 14-pounds)

1 96 oz container of V8 V-Fusion® Cranberry Blackberry juice

2 cinnamon sticks

10 black peppercorns

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

Sea salt

Method:

Remove the package of giblets and neck from the turkey cavity. Rinse the turkey with cold water and pat dry with a paper towel. Tie the ends of the drumsticks together.

Place the turkey in a large, plastic container and pour one 96 oz container of V8 V-Fusion Cranberry Blackberry juice over the turkey to submerge. Add 2 cinnamon sticks and 10 black peppercorns.

Refrigerate the turkey for 3 days in the juice marinade. Remove the turkey from the marinade and pat dry. Brush the turkey with olive oil and season with thyme, black pepper and sea salt. Discard the cinnamon sticks and peppercorns.

Reduce the marinade to about 2 cups and use to baste and ladle over the turkey continually while cooking to add beautiful color and rich flavor.

Roast at 325°F for 3 hours or until the thermometer reads 165°F, basting occasionally with the pan drippings and reduced marinade. Begin checking for doneness after 2 1/2 hours of the roasting time.

Remove the turkey from the pan and keep warm.

• Green Bean Casserole

Prep: 10 minutes

Bake: 30 minutes

Makes: 12 servings (about 3/4 cup each)

Ingredients:

2 cans (10 3/4 ounces each) Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom

Soup (Regular, 98% Fat Free or Healthy Request®)

1 cup milk

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

8 cups cooked cut green beans

2 2/3 cups French's® French Fried Onions

Method:

Stir the soup, milk, soy sauce, black pepper, beans and 1 1/3 cups onions in a 3-quart casserole.

Bake at 350°F for 25 minutes or until the bean mixture is hot and bubbling. Stir the bean mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining onions.

Bake for 5 minutes or until the onions are golden brown.

• Ultimate Mashed Potatoes

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Makes: 6 servings (about 1 cup each)

Ingredients:

3 1/2 cups Swanson® Chicken Broth (Regular, Natural GoodnessTM or Certified Organic)

5 large potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 7 1/2 cups)

1/2 cup light cream

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup chopped fresh chives

2 tablespoons butter

3 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled (reserve some for garnish)

Generous dash ground black pepper

Method:

Heat the broth and potatoes in a 3-quart saucepan over medium-high heat to a boil.

Reduce the heat to medium. Cover and cook for 10 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Drain, reserving the broth.

Mash the potatoes with 1/4 cup reserved broth, light cream, sour cream, chives, butter, bacon and black pepper. Add the additional reserved broth, if needed, until desired consistency. Garnish with the remaining bacon.

• Chestnut, Fig & Honey Stuffing

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Bake: 30 minutes

Makes: 12 servings (about 3/4 cup each)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter (1 stick)

1 cup thinly sliced shallots

1 jar (7.4 ounces) roasted peeled chestnuts, coarsely chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)

16 dried figs, stems removed, cut in quarters (about 1 cup)

2 stalks celery, diced (about 1 cup)

2 tablespoons honey

4 cups Swanson® Chicken Broth (Regular, Natural GoodnessTM or Certified

Organic)

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 package (12 ounces)

Pepperidge Farm® Herb Seasoned Cubed Stuffing

Method:

Heat the oven to 350°F.

Heat the butter in a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add the shallots, chestnuts, figs and celery and cook until the celery is tender, stirring occasionally.

Stir the honey and broth in the saucepan and heat to a boil. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Add the parsley and stuffing and mix lightly. Spoon the stuffing mixture into a greased 3-quart casserole. Cover the casserole.

Bake for 30 minutes or until the stuffing mixture is hot.

Easy Substitution: You can substitute 1/2 cup chopped walnuts for the chestnuts.

• Orange Cranberry Sauce

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Makes: 12 servings (1/4 cup each)

Ingredients:

1 cup Swanson® Chicken Broth (Regular, Natural GoodnessTM or Certified

Organic)

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 package (about 12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries

1 cup coarsely chopped orange

Method:

Heat the broth, brown sugar, cinnamon, cranberries and orange in a 2-quart saucepan over high heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to low. Cook for 10 minutes or until the mixture thickens. Refrigerate until serving time.

Tip: Make Ahead Tip: Make the sauce a day in advance and chill overnight.

Tip: Roasted Orange Cranberry Sauce: Use 1 3/4 cups Swanson® Chicken Broth. Mix all the ingredients in a 17 x 15-inch roasting pan. Roast at 450°F for 25 minutes or until the mixture thickens. Refrigerate until serving time.

• Individual Berry Crisps

Prep: 20 minutes

Bake: 25 minutes

Cool: 15 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

6 Pepperidge Farm® Chocolate Chessmen Cookies, crushed (about 1/2 cup)

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole almonds, chopped

2/3 cup sugar

2 tablespoons butter, cut into pieces

2 teaspoons cornstarch

4 cups fresh or thawed frozen berries (raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and/or strawberries)

Method:

Heat the oven to 350°F.

Stir the crushed cookies, flour, almonds and 1/3 cup sugar in a medium bowl. Cut in the butter with a pastry blender or 2 knives until crumbs form.

Stir the cornstarch, remaining sugar and 3/4 cup crumb mixture in a medium bowl.

Add the berries and toss to coat. Divide the fruit mixture among 4 (8-ounce) ramekins. Top each with about 2 tablespoons remaining crumb mixture. Place the filled ramekins onto a baking sheet.

Bake for 25 minutes or until the topping is golden brown. Remove the ramekins from the baking sheet and let cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes.

• Turkey Pot Pie

Prep: 20 minutes

Bake: 45 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 package (15 ounces) refrigerated pie crust, at room temperature

1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell's® Turkey Gravy

3 cups cooked cut-up vegetables (peas, sliced carrots and cubed potatoes)

3/4 lb of cubed, cooked turkey breast

Method:

Place 1 pie crust into a 9-inch pie plate.

Stir the gravy, vegetables and turkey in a medium bowl. Spoon the turkey mixture into the pie plate. Place the remaining pie crust over the filling. Press the edges to seal. Cut several slits in the top crust.

Bake at 400°F for 45 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.

• Barefoot Bubbly Cranberry Bellini

Ingredients:

Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvee

Cranberry juice

Fresh cranberries

Method:

Fill champagne flute up 2/3 of the way with Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvee Champagne

Add cranberry juice to the remaining 1/3 of the glass

Garnish with fresh cranberries

• Barefoot Bubbly Mimosa

Ingredients:

Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvee

Orange juice

Fresh orange slice

Method:

Fill champagne flute up 2/3 of the way with Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvee Champagne

Add orange juice to the remaining 1/3 of the glass

Garnish with a slice of orange