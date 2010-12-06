American Country Awards Let Fans Choose Winners

Another country awards show?

Really?

That’s what Trace Adkins thought when he heard about Monday night’s American Country Awards.

"I was like, 'Really? Do we need another?'" Adkins, who will host the show, told USA Today. "But when I learned more about it, I found that yes, we do. Finally we have an awards show that is voted on by the fans. It's not industry insiders who have agendas and political motivations."

Yup – the ACAs are different than the others, because the winners are picked by the fans.

More On This... Inaugural American Country Music Awards Nominees Announced

WATCH THE RED CARPET LIVESTREAMED ONLINE FROM 6:30-7:45PM EST, RIGHT HERE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The first annual American Country Awards airs Monday night live on FOX (8-10PM ET) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The two-hour special is the only country music awards show that gives fans the chance to vote for their favorite artists. And it’s not just the traditional categories like “Best Album” and “Best Female Vocalist.”

For instance, you can even vote for “Best Tour.” (Voting ended December 4, so if you haven’t voted yet, sorry, you’re outta luck.)

Another thing that makes this show difference, organizers say, is that big-name country talent will be sharing the stage with big-name comedians.

Rodney Carrington and Jeff Dunham are scheduled to host alongside Adkins, and the show’s live performers include Rascal Flatts, Toby Keith and Reba McEntire.