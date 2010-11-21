Great Scott Cutaneo's Thanksgiving Trimmings

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and as you prepare your menu, chef and owner of restaurant Equus, Great Scott Cutaneo, has just the trimmings to go along with your turkey.

• White Truffle Risotto

Yields portions for 4 people

Ingredients:

1 lb Carnaroli Rice (Long grain Risotto)

2 Quarts College Inn Chicken Broth

4 oz White Truffle Oil

Sea Salt & White Pepper

2 c Grated Reggiano Parmesan

4 oz Diced Shallots

4 oz Grape seed Oil

6 oz Salted Butter

Method:

In a saucepan, heat up the Grape seed oil and add the risotto so it gets hot enough to accept the stock and absorb it, but don’t let the rice get colored as that will cook it too much. In a separate pot, heat up the chicken stock. Then add half of the stock to the risotto and add the diced shallots and constantly stir the rice so it doesn’t burn or stick as that will allow the rice to absorb the stock. Add another half of the stock and stir the rice until it absorbs again. Repeat until you have used up all of the stock and continue to stir the rice. Now that the risotto is cooked, shut off the heat and add the cheese, salt and pepper and the butter and the white truffle oil. I like the parmesan and truffle oil combination, but it’s very subjective so continue to taste to your liking. The rice needs to be served immediately as it is best served hot.

• Sweet Potato Puree with Apple and Banana Cream

Yields portions for 4 people

Ingredients:

2 lbs of Sweet Potato peeled and diced into 2 inch pieces

1 peeled Spanish Onion studded with Bay leaf and Clove

2 oz Sea Salt

4 oz Sugar

1 Large Ripe Banana

2 Green Apple

4 oz Heavy Cream

2 oz Honey

1 tsp Ginger Powder

½ tsp Grated Nutmeg

½ tsp Ground Cinnamon

4 oz Salted Butter

Method:

In a large saucepan, add the diced sweet potato and the studded onion to the pan and add cold water to an inch above all the ingredients. Boil the sweet potatoes until they are done. (Sweet potatoes are done when they are pierced with a knife easily). In a separate saucepan, add the green apple and the banana with a bit of butter and sweat (soften without color) the fruit. Then add the cream and the rest of the butter and reduce half way. Add the sugar and reserve. Drain the sweet potatoes and add the apple/banana mixture and whip together and add the spices to desired taste. Serve with your holiday dinner and enjoy.