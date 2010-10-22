Joe Cahn's Clever as a Fox Chicken

Commissioner of Tailgating Joe Cahn wants you to win your next tailgate with this delicious recipe:

• Two lbs of chicken, cut into one-inch, bit sized cubes

• Dash with your favorite seasoning blend (plenty to choose from, but any blend will do the trick). The key to the dish is adding ginger and brown sugar to the seasoning blend

• Apply seasoning to chicken and marinate for 2-4 hours. You may want to do your seasoning and marinating the night before unless you plan to arrive at the parking lot well in advance of game time

• Brown off the chicken in a skillet, using a small amount of olive oil in the process (a tablespoon should do)

• Serve with toothpicks and you have delicious finger food for your entire tailgate party