Neely's Muffuletta and Gina's Go-To Collard Artichoke Dip
• Neely's Muffuletta
prep time 20 min
total time 1 hr 20 min
makes 8 servings
What You Need
3/4 cup KRAFT Mayo with Olive Oil Reduced Fat Mayonnaise
1/4 cup KRAFT Zesty Italian Dressing
3/4 cup each chopped drained black and stuffed green olives
1/2 cup chopped drained canned artichoke hearts
4 ribs celery, chopped (about 1 cup)
1/4 tsp. Ground black pepper
1 round Italian bread loaf (10 inch)
6 slices each OSCAR MAYER Deli Fresh Shaved Cajun Seasoned Chicken Breast, Shaved French Dip Flavored Roast Beef, Shaved Smoked Ham, Shaved Smoked Turkey Breast
4 KRAFT DELI DELUXE Process American Cheese Slices
Make It
MIX mayo and dressing in medium bowl; stir in next 5 ingredients.
CUT bread horizontally in half. Hollow top slightly; discard removed bread or save for another use.
FILL bottom half of bread with layers of half the olive mixture, meat and cheese; cover with remaining olive mixture and bread top. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 1 hour.
Substitute
Prepare using KRAFT Light Zesty Italian Dressing.
Variation
Substitute OSCAR MAYER Deli Fresh Shaved Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Breast instead of the Cajun Seasoned Chicken Breast and/or OSCAR MAYER Slow Roasted Roast Beef instead of the French Dip Flavored Roast Beef.
Tailgating Tip
This hearty sandwich is great sandwich to take to your next tailgating party. Cut into wedges before wrapping in the plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before placing in the cooler to tote to the party.nutritional information
per serving
Calories 380
Total fat 17 g
Saturated fat 4 g
Cholesterol 30 mg
Sodium 1550 mg
Carbohydrate 43 g
Dietary fiber 3 g
Sugars 5 g
Protein 14 g
Vitamin A 6 %DV
Vitamin C 8 %DV
Calcium 20 %DV
Iron 20 %DV
• Gina's Go-To Collard & Artichoke Spread
prep time 10 min
total time 30 min
makes 2-1/2 cups dip or 20 servings, 2 Tbsp. dip and 5 crackers each
What You Need
1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen collard greens, thawed, well drained
1 jar (6.5 oz.) marinated artichoke hearts, drained, coarsely chopped
1 cup KRAFT Mexican Style Finely Shredded Four Cheese
3/4 cup KRAFT Real Mayo Mayonnaise
1 clove Garlic, minced
1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/4 tsp. Hot pepper sauce
RITZ Crackers
Make It
HEAT oven to 350ºF.
COMBINE ingredients except crackers.
SPOON into 9-inch pie plate.
BAKE 20 min. or until heated through. Serve with crackers.
Serving Suggestion
Serve with a cold glass of prepared CRYSTAL LIGHT Lemonade Flavor Drink.
Substitute
Use 1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen chopped spinach in place of collard greens.
Substitute
Serve with your favorite NABISCO Crackers, such as WHEAT THINS Crackers, WHEAT THINS Toasted Chips Veggie or TRISCUIT Crackers.