Labor Day Grilling Ideas From the Aspen Skiing Company

Jim Butchart, executive chef mountain division at Aspen Skiing Company, celebrates the fresh flavors of summer:

Barbecue Chicken Thighs With Parmesan and Herb-Dusted Grilled Corn on the Cobb and Grilled Peach, Pickled Red Onion and Arugala Salad

Barbecue Chicken Thighs:

• Thighs are liberally seasoned with a mixture of Salt, Pepper, Paprika, Cumin, Cayenne, placed on a foil sheet on one side of the grill that is turned off to cook via indirect heat, approx cook time 1-hour

• The skin is incredibly crispy and flavorful; in fact, my 6-year old daughter eats it exclusively

• Chicken Thighs are one of the tastiest meats out there, inexpensive and often forgotten about

Parmesan And Herb-Dusted Grilled Corn on the Cobb:

• Take the corn still in the husk and place it on the grill for approximately 15-min turning often. I love to cook corn this way because it peels incredibly easy taking all the corn silk away with the husk and leaving you with slightly charred golden brown corn kernels (I bring the trash can out to the grill at home and do this grill side, again, so I don't have to leave the outdoors)

• Once the corn is shucked and while still hot, roll the corn in butter and sprinkle liberally with freshly grated Parmesan, salt and fresh chopped herbs (tarragon, chives, flatleaf parsley)

Grilled Peach, Pickled Red Onion and Arugala Salad:

• Leaving the skin on, cut wedges from peach and lightly brush with sunflower oil or any neutral oil. Season peaches with a touch of salt and fresh black pepper and place on lightly oiled-hot grill for approximately 1-min on each side or till you achieve nice grill marks, set aside

• Take fresh Arugala or salad green of your choice season with salt and pepper, fresh lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil of your choice, mix in some pickled red onions and plate up

• This is a very colorful salad that screams summer time

