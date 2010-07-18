National Ice Cream Day: Make Your Own Frozen Treats

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with these delicious homemade recipes:

• Strawberry-Rhubarb Ice Cream

Ingredients:

2 cups diced fresh or frozen rhubarb, thawed

1-1/4 cups sugar, divided

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons strawberry gelatin powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup miniature marshmallows

1 cup whole milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method:

In a small saucepan, bring the rhubarb, 1/2 cup sugar and water to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10-12 minutes or until rhubarb is tender. Remove from the heat; sprinkle gelatin and cinnamon over rhubarb mixture. Let stand for 1 minute. Stir until dissolved. Cool to room temperature. Stir in marshmallows.

In a large saucepan, heat the milk, salt and remaining sugar to 175°. Remove from the heat; stir in cream and vanilla. Refrigerate until chilled. Pour into cylinder of ice cream freezer; process for 10 minutes or until mixture begins to thicken. Add rhubarb mixture; freeze according to manufacturer's directions.

When ice cream is frozen, transfer to a freezer container; freeze for 2-4 hours before serving. Yield: 5 cups. Editor's Note: If using frozen rhubarb, measure rhubarb while still frozen, then thaw completely. Drain in a colander, but do not press liquid out.

• Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 cup water

1-1/4 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Graham Cracker Mixture:

2-1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 36 squares)

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup butter, melted

Ice Cream:

1-1/2 cups sugar

1 package (3.4 ounces) instant cheesecake or vanilla pudding mix

1 quart heavy whipping cream

2 cups milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Method:

In a small saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Gradually stir in water until smooth. Stir in blueberries and lemon juice. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Cover and refrigerate until chilled.

In a large bowl, combine the cracker crumbs, sugar and cinnamon. Stir in butter. Pat into an ungreased 15-in. x 10-in. x 1-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 10-15 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely on a wire rack.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the ice cream ingredients. Fill ice cream freezer cylinder two-thirds full; freeze according to manufacturer's directions. Refrigerate remaining mixture until ready to freeze. Whisk before adding to ice cream freezer (mixture will have some lumps).

Crumble the graham cracker mixture. In a large container, layer the ice cream, graham cracker mixture and blueberry sauce three times; swirl. Freeze. Yield: 2 quarts.

