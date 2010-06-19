Spicy Buffalo Wing Balls
Daniel Holzman and Michael Chernow of The Meatball Shop show us how to turn dad's ordinary meatball sandwich into something extraordinary!
• Spicy Buffalo Wing Balls
Yield: 24 balls/6 portions
Ingredients:
Chicken 2 pounds ground
Celery 1 stalk minced
Red wine vinegar 1 Tablespoon
Chile flakes 1 Tablespoon
Franks Red Hot Sauce 1/2 cup
Bread Crumbs 1 cup
Eggs 3 each
Butter 1 Tablespoon
Salt 1 Teaspoon
Method:
Melt the Butter in a small saucepan over a low flame. Poor in the Franks Red Hot, stirring constantly with a whisk until completely amalgamated. Remove from the flame and reserve at room temperature. In a large mixing bowl combine all of the ingredients (including the hot sauce / butter) and stir vigorously with a wooden spoon (or use a table top mixer fitted with the paddle attachment) until completely uniform, about 2 minutes.
Roll the mix into tight, golf-ball sized meatballs and place on a lightly oiled pan. Roast in a preheated 450 degree Fahrenheit oven for 6 minutes. Rotate and continue baking 8 minutes.
• Cold Blue Cheese Sauce
Yield 2 1/2 cups/sauce enough for 6 portions
Ingredients:
Sour cream 1 cup
Milk 1/2 cup
Blue cheese 1/2 cup crumbled
Mayonnaise 1/2 cup
Salt 1 Teaspoon
Red wine vinegar 1 Tablespoon
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and stir with a whisk until completely combined.