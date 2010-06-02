Sandra Lee's Semi-Homemade Summer Meals

Food Network star Sandra Lee offers some delicious semi-homemade meal ideas for summer:

• Lemon Pepper Tuna and Bean Salad

Start to Finish: 10 minutes | Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 can (15-ounce) no-salt-added organic navy beans, rinsed and drained

3 pouches (4.5 ounces each) Zesty Lemon Pepper Tuna, StarKist Tuna Creations

1 cup frozen whole-kernel corn, thawed

1 cup peeled, seeded, and chopped cucumber

1/2 cup fat-free plain yogurt

1/4 cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 jalapeño chile pepper,* chopped

Salt

9 cups packaged spring salad mix

Method:

1. In a large bowl, toss together beans, tuna, corn, cucumber, yogurt, parsley and chile pepper. Season with salt.

2. Divide salad mix among 6 chilled plates. Divide tuna mixture among the plates.

*NOTE: Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

• Penne Niçoise

Start to Finish: 20 minutes | Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

8 ounces penne pasta (about half a box)

1 cup olive oil and vinegar dressing

1 1/2 cups precooked and diced seasoned potatoes

1 cup frozen haricots verts, thawed

2 pouches (6.4 ounces each) chunk light tuna in oil, StarKist

2 tablespoons capers

1/2 cup prepared olive bruschetta

3 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and sliced

Grated Parmesan cheese

Method:

1. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook penne according to package directions. In a large skillet, over medium-high heat, bring olive oil dressing to a boil. Reduce heat, and add potatoes and haricots verts. Cook for 1 minute. Add remaining ingredients and cook until heated through, about 2 to 3 minutes.

2. Toss cooked pasta with niçoise sauce; serve immediately with grated Parmesan cheese.

— For more information visit: http://www.foodnetwork.com/sandra-lee/