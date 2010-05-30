Johnsonville Sausage Memorial Day Cookout

The folks at Johnsonville serve up some great grilling tips and a great sausage recipe for your Memorial Day cookout:

• Johnsonville Italian Sausage Hot Tub

Ingredients:

1 bottle (750 ml) White Merlot wine

1 each medium green, sweet red and yellow pepper, julienned

1 jar (16 oz. cocktail onions, drained

1 can (6 oz.) pitted ripe olives, drained

4 garlic cloves, peeled and quartered

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley or basil

2 pkgs. (19.76 ounces each) 1 pkg. Johnsonville® Italian Mild Sausage Links

Method:

Preheat grill to medium-low heat. In a disposable foil pan, combine the wine, peppers, onions, olives, garlic and parsley. Place on the grill; cover with foil. Bring to a slow simmer.

Meanwhile, grill sausage according to package directions. When sausage is browned and fully cooked (180˚F), transfer links to the wine steam bath. Cover and keep warm until guests arrive.

• Reuben Brat

Ingredients

5 Johnsonville® Smoked Brats or Butcher Shop Style Cooked Bratwurst

5 dark rye hoagie rolls

5 thin slices Swiss cheese

1 tsp. butter

1 large onion, sliced

1 can (14 oz.) sauerkraut

Reuben sauce: Combine 1/3 cup Thousand Island dressing and 1/3 cup coarse ground mustard

Method:

Grill brats according to directions. Keep warm. Sauté sliced onions in a pan with 1 teaspoon of butter over medium low heat until they turn a light golden brown. Keep warm. Warm sauerkraut in a saucepan until heated through. Blend Thousand Island dressing and mustard together to make Reuben sauce.

To make 1 sandwich, place two tablespoons of Reuben sauce on an open-face hoagie roll and add 1 slice of Swiss cheese, onions, 1 brat. Top with sauerkraut and serve warm.