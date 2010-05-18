Paula Deen's Popular Ballpark Favorites

Give your grill a workout with these delicious recipes from celebrity chef Paula Deen:

• Grilled Smoked Sausage Reuben

Serves five

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 package Smoked Sausage Links

2 tablespoons butter, softened

10 slices rye bread

10 slices Swiss cheese

1/2 pound sauerkraut, excess moisture removed

1/4 cup prepared Thousand Island dressing

Method:

Heat grill to medium heat.

Slice smoked sausage links in half length-wise and place on the grill for 4 minutes.

Remove from grill and chop.

Butter one side of 5 slices of bread and place buttered-side down on a sheet tray on the grill.

Top each slice of bread with a slice of Swiss cheese.

Divide the chopped smoked sausage among the 5 slices of bread.

Top each sandwich with sauerkraut and dressing.

Top with another slice of Swiss cheese.

Butter one side of the remaining 5 slices of bread and place a slice on each sandwich, butter-side up.

Cook the sandwiches on one side until the bread is golden brown.

Using a spatula, flip the sandwiches over and cook on the second side until golden brown.

Remove from grill and cut sandwiches in half before serving.

Serving suggestion:

Serve with a side of purple cole slaw.

• Grilled Tomatoes With Dill Mayo Topping

Serves four

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

4 ripe beefsteak tomatoes

1 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped (save four sprigs for garnish)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Heat grill until it's medium-high.

Slice the top quarter off of each of the 4 tomatoes. Brush the cut side of the tomatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Place tomato with the oil-side down on the grill just for a couple of minutes until a few grill marks appear.

Meanwhile, in a small mixing bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, dill, salt and pepper.

Turn tomatoes over and top with the dill mayo mixture.

Cover the grill and cook for an additional 3-8 minutes.

The dill mayo should bubble a bit.

Serve warm and garnish with fresh dill.

• Grilled Tenderloin and Fresh Summer Fruit Kabobs

Serves six

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 Marinated Pork Tenderloins (any flavor works great)

3 firm nectarines

3 firm peaches

3 firm plums

1/4 cup melted butter

3 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

8 bamboo skewers (12")

Method:

Heat grill until it's medium-hot.

Soak bamboo skewers in water until ready to use.

Trim pork tenderloins and cut into 1 1/2" pieces.

Each tenderloin should yield approximately 12 pieces.

Remove pits from nectarines, peaches and plums and cut each piece of fruit into approximately 4 large slices.

In a large bowl toss fruit with melted butter, salt and pepper.

Beginning and ending with fruit, thread the bamboo skewers with the fruit and tenderloin pieces, alternating with the meat and different fruit.

You should have at least one piece of each fruit on each skewer.

If you end up with extra fruit, just thread it on the end.

Place the skewers on the grill and cook for 8-10 minutes until the tenderloin is cooked through.

Turn the skewers at least once, but not too many times. The natural juices from the fruit should caramelize while cooking.

Remove from grill and place on a platter and garnish with chopped mint.

• Grilled Vegetable Pasta Salad

Serves six

Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 1/4 cups prepared Italian salad dressing, divided

2 sweet red peppers, cored, seeded and cut in half

1 sweet green bell pepper, cored, seeded and cut in half

1 pound asparagus spears, trimmed

1 large red onion, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch thick wedges

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

1 pound penne pasta, cooked until firm to the bite

Salt and pepper

10 leaves of fresh basil, stacked, rolled and cut into very thin strips

Method:

In a square baking dish toss vegetables with 3/4 cup of salad dressing and place in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

While vegetables are marinating, cook pasta until firm to the bite and heat grill until it's medium hot.

To keep pasta from sticking together, drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat.

Working in batches, grill the peppers, asparagus and onions about 3 minutes per side until grill marks appear but vegetables are still firm.

Remove the vegetables from the grill and cool slightly.

Cut the peppers and asparagus into large pieces.

Toss together the cooked pasta, grilled vegetables, tomatoes and remaining 1/2 cup dressing.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Toss in basil.

Serve room temperature.