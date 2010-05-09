Great Scott's Inside Out Oreo Cookies
Not sure what to do for mom today? Great Scott Cutaneo, chef and owner of Equus Tavern, has a simple recipe that she will love and the kids can even help!
• Inside Out Oreo Cookies
Ingredients:
Double pack of Oreo cookies
8 oz pkg of cream cheese
Chocolate chips
Method:
Add 1 sleeve of Oreos in food processor and pulse until they are crumbs
Add 1/2 of an 8 oz pkg of cream cheese (4 oz.) and pulse until blended
Roll into 1" balls
Put in freezer 30 Minutes
Melt chocolate and dip Oreo balls
Refrigerate
— For more information, visit: equustavern.com