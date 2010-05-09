Great Scott's Inside Out Oreo Cookies

Not sure what to do for mom today? Great Scott Cutaneo, chef and owner of Equus Tavern, has a simple recipe that she will love and the kids can even help!

• Inside Out Oreo Cookies

Ingredients:

Double pack of Oreo cookies

8 oz pkg of cream cheese

Chocolate chips

Method:

Add 1 sleeve of Oreos in food processor and pulse until they are crumbs

Add 1/2 of an 8 oz pkg of cream cheese (4 oz.) and pulse until blended

Roll into 1" balls

Put in freezer 30 Minutes

Melt chocolate and dip Oreo balls

Refrigerate

— For more information, visit: equustavern.com