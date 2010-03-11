March Madness Burger Recipes

March Madness is upon us and what better way to fill out your brackets than with regional burgers paired with delicious brews. Samuel Adams Chef Partner David Burke shows you how:

• EAST: New England Cheddar Burger with Shrimp Louie

Paired with Samuel Adams Boston Lager

Ingredients:

4 six oz burger patties

8 slices Vermont Cheddar

4 hamburger buns

Lettuce/tomato

Shrimp Louie (recipe below)

Method:

Cook burger to preferred temperature. (Chef recommends medium rare.) Top burger patty with two slices of Vermont cheddar and allow to melt. Spread shrimp Louie mixture onto one side of the burger bun. Place burger on bottom half of bun and top with lettuce and tomato and with the other half. Serve.

Shrimp Louie

Ingredients:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons purchased chili/hot sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

10 cooked peeled U-25 shrimp, chopped

Method:

In a medium mixing bowl, add all ingredients and mix until thoroughly combined. Reserve and chill. (This can be done ahead of time.)

• WEST: Turkey Burger with Sliced avocado and Monterey jack cheese

Paired with Samuel Adams Noble Pils

Ingredients:

4 six oz turkey burgers

8 slices Monterey Jack Cheese

2 ripe avocados

4 hamburger buns

Lettuce/tomato

Method:

Cook burger to desired temperature and top with two slices each of Monterey Jack Cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce and tomato. Place burger between buns and serve.

• MIDWEST: Corn & Bacon Burger with American cheese, corn relish and Maple Pepper Bacon Strips

Paired with Sam Adams Light

Ingredients:

4 six oz burger patties

4 hamburger buns

8 slices American cheese

Lettuce / tomato

Maple Pepper Bacon Strips (recipe below)

Corn Relish (recipe below)

Method:

Cook burger to preferred temperature. Spread corn relish on top half of bun. Place burger on top of bottom bun and crisscross two bacon strips over the top. Top with top lettuce and tomato and bun and serve.

Maple Pepper Bacon Strips

Ingredients:

8 slices thick cut bacon

½ cup honey

1 Tbsp grain Dijon mustard

1 tsp dry mustard

1 tsp black pepper

½ cup maple syrup

4 oz Samuel Adams Boston Lager

Method:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Lay bacon on sheet pan on parchment paper. Cover with one more sheet of parchment paper. Bake at 300 degrees for 14 to 15 minutes. Bring honey and maple syrup mixture to a boil in a saucepan. Caramelize. Add beer and reduce by half. Then add mustard. Take top sheet of parchment paper off bacon. Baste with honey mixture. Return bacon to oven and turn temperature to 275 degrees until bacon is crispy.

Corn Relish

Ingredients:

1½ cups cooked corn

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

1 small white onion, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

¼ cup white vinegar

½ tsp celery seed

½ tsp mustard seed

2 Tbsp sugar

kosher salt

Method:

In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the corn, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onion, garlic, vinegar, celery seed, mustard seed, sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil (the pan will contain only a small amount of liquid), then reduce heat to low and simmer 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Let the relish cool 1 hour before serving.

• SOUTH: Po Boy Burger with crispy oysters and Cajun remoulade

Paired with Samuel Adams Coastal Wheat

Ingredients:

4 six oz burger patties

4 hamburger buns

Method:

Cook burger to preferred temperature. Spread remoulade generously on both sides of bun. Place burger on bottom of bun. Top with several fried oysters and top with second half. Serve.

Fried Oysters

Ingredients:

24 large oysters, shucked

2 eggs

½ tsp salt

⅛ tsp pepper

dash ground cayenne pepper (optional)

2 Tbsp cold water

1 cup fine dry bread crumbs

Method:

Drain oysters. Beat eggs with salt, pepper and cayenne. Whisk in water. Put bread crumbs in a shallow bowl. Dip oysters, one at a time, into the egg mixture then into the bread crumbs. Let rest for 5 minutes before frying. Deep fry in hot fat at about 375° until golden brown. Serve immediately with cocktail sauce or tartar sauce, or use in sandwiches.

Cajun Remoulade

Ingredients:

1 scallion, finely chopped

1¼ cups mayonnaise

1 Tbsp capers, finely chopped

1 tsp Cajun seasoning

½ tsp crushed garlic

2½ tsp lemon juice

Method:

Stir together all above ingredients and reserve.