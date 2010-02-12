The Great Scott's Valentine's Day Sweet Treats

Just in time for Valentine's Day, The Great Scott unveils his Red Velvet Trifle.

Ingredients:

1 pkg of Duncan Hines Moist Deluxe Red Velvet Cake Mix

2 (8-oz.) pkgs cream cheese

2 cups vanilla yogurt

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp lemon zest

1 pt. fresh raspberries or strawberries

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

2 sticks of melted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

Favorite fruit: I use 8 bananas (you can use pineapple, berries, etc.)

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°. Prepare cake batter as directed.

Meanwhile, beat cream cheese at medium for 1 minute or until creamy. Add yogurt, powdered sugar, and lemon zest. Beat 1 to 2 minutes or until smooth.

In another bowl, mix graham cracker crumbs, granulated sugar and melted butter.

Cut up bananas in 1/4-inch slices.

Invert cake onto a cutting board. Cut rounded top off of cake. Trim and discard edges of cake. Cut cake into 32 pieces.

Layer cake, cream cheese and graham cracker mixture, repeat until reach time.

Top with raspberries or strawberries. Cover and chill 1 hour before serving.

Garnish, if desired.

