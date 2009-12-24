Six Great Recipes from 'Top Chef' Ryan Scott

You're sure to get rave reviews with these recipes!

• Red Miso and Jagermeister Braised Short Ribs

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons corn oil

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup Jagermeister

1 cup cabernet

4 cups beef stock

1/4 cup (packed) dark brown sugar

1/2 cup minced yellow onion

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon Asian sesame oil

12 bone-in (1/3 - 1/2 inch thick) flank style short ribs

1 tablespoon red miso

Method:

Add corn oil to a medium sized roasting pan over stovetop on medium-high heat. Sear all beef in pan until golden brown and place onto a plate and keep warm. Using the same roasting pan over medium-high heat, add remaining corn oil along with sesame oil then sauté onion and garlic until tender. Mix in red miso and deglaze pan with cabernet until it is reduced by half. Place beef back into pan with onion/cabernet mixture. Add brown sugar, soy sauce, beef stock and Jagermeister and bring to a simmer. Cover pan with foil and bake at 325 degrees for 2.5 - 3 hours, or until meat falls off the bone.

• Truffle Potato Puree

Yield: 4 big servings

I have made about a million mashed potatoes recipes and have found out after all this time I’ve found that you can leave out the milk and cream. It actually to me makes a gluey mess when you add milk or cream. So do me one favor and try it my way once.

Ingredients:

2 lbs red potatoes, washed, peeled and cut in half

1 cup cold butter

1 tablespoon white truffle oil

1 1/2 tablespoon Kosher salt

Method:

In a large pot, cover potatoes with water by about 2 inches. Bring to a simmer then add salt and cook for about 20 to 30 minutes or until tender when pierced with a fork. Drain and reserve the potato water and return potatoes to pot and stir over medium heat about a minute to allow excess moisture to evaporate. Remove from heat.

Add potatoes in a ricer with butter or potato masher (do not use a mixer). Add salty potato water in place of milk or half and half. Blend well until fluffy or until your desired consistency. (Amount of liquid may vary, so add it slowly).

Add truffle oil. Season to taste with more salt and enjoy!

• Peppermint Martini

Ingredients:

1 part Tommy Bahama White Sand Rum

1 part peppermint schnapps

1 part crème de cacao

1 part light cream

Shaved dark chocolate (optional)

Ice stick with mint (for garnish)

Peppermint stick (for garnish)

Method:

Shake rum, peppermint schnapps, crème de cacao and light cream in a shaker with ice. Strain into a chilled glass rimmed with shaved chocolate. Garnish with ice stick and stick of peppermint.

• Pineapple Ginger Upside-Down Cake

Yield: 1 8-inch cake

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (1 stick) plus 1 tbsp unsalted butter, plus extra for the pan, at room temperature

2 cup pineapple

1 tbsp ginger

1 tsp sesame oil

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 cup all purpose flour

3/4 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1 large egg

2/3 cup granulated sugar

2/3 cup sour cream

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Method:

Heat oven to 350° F and butter an 8-inch cake pan.

Melt 1 tbsp pf the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pineapple, ginger, sesame oil, and 1/4 cup of brown sugar to cook, tossing, until the sugar dissolves and the juices from the pineapple become syrupy, 3 to 4 minutes. Arrange the pineapple in the cake pan and spoon any pan juices over the top.

In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

With an electric mixer, beat the remaining 1/2 cup of softened butter and 2/3 cup of granulated sugar until medium soft peaks. Mix in the egg, sour cream, and vanilla. Gradually add the flour mixture, mixing just until incorporated.

Pour the batter over the pineapple and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 50-55 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 1 hour. Place a large plate over the cake pan and invert the cake onto the plate.

• Fried Green Egg and Ham Breakfast Sandwich

Yield: 1 breakfast sandwich

Ingredients:

2 thin slices of prosciutto

1 English muffin

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 large egg

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon pesto

1 Slice of gouda cheese

Method:

Split and toast an English muffin and place sliced prosciutto on the top of the bottom half of the muffin.

In a small nonstick skillet over low heat, melt the butter and crack the egg into the pan and cook over low heat until the whites are settled but yolk is still runny; 3 to 4 minutes. Once the whites look soft and white, gently spoon the melted butter in the pan over the yolks until hot; about one minute. This will help cook the egg from top to bottom and keep the yolk silky but warm. Season with sea salt and black pepper, and transfer egg to prepared English muffin.

Spoon pesto over the egg and top with a slice of gouda cheese. Top sandwich with remaining muffin half and serve.

• Custard Battered French Toast with Banana Rum Sauce

Yield: 6 servings

Toast Ingredients:

6 slices of Texas toast

4 egg yolks

1/4 cup and 2 teaspoons sugar

1 cup cream

1/4 cup milk

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of whole butter

Banana Rum Sauce Ingredients:

2/3 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

6 large ripe bananas, quartered

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

4 tablespoons Tommy Bahama Rum, dark

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Method:

To make the custard sauce (crème Anglaise), whisk together the egg yolks, sugar, salt and the vanilla in a small bowl. Warm the cream and milk in a saucepan and, when it is hot to the touch, whisk in a couple of tablespoons of the heated liquid into the egg mixture to temper the eggs. Add the remainder of the liquid to the egg mixture, making sure to whisk constantly, then pour the mixture back into the saucepan. Cook, and stir, over low-medium heat, until the sauce just coats the spoon.

Place the sauce into a clean bowl and cool it down by placing the bowl into a larger bowl of ice water to stop the cooking. Continue to stir until it is cool. Set aside in the refrigerator.

Heat a large nonstick pan over medium-low heat for 2 minutes, then add one tablespoon of butter. When the butter starts to sizzle, turn up the heat to medium-high.

Remove the custard sauce from the refrigerator. Dip the Texas toast into the sauce, lightly coating each side of the toast and place into the heated sauté pan, remembering to do only three at a time in the pan. When cooking the French toast it will take 6 to 7 minutes total. Flip each piece once or twice, until they are golden brown. Repeat this cooking process again until all toast is cooked.

Method for Banana Rum Sauce:

Heat a large sauté pan or skillet over low heat. Add the butter, sugar, bananas, cinnamon and nutmeg. Moving the skillet back and forth, cook until the butter and sugar become creamy and the bananas begin to soften, about one minute. Remove the skillet from heat and add the rum. Return the pan to the heat. Tilt the pan, avert your face and light the liquid with a long match. Shake the skillet until the flames subside. Add the vanilla, remove from heat and keep warm. Serve over French toast.

• Zipang Mimosa

Ingredients:

4 parts Gekkeikan Zipang Sparkling Sake

1 part St. Germain Liqueur

1 strawberry

Method:

Add to champagne flute.

Drop Strawberry to bottom of glass.

Serve chilled.