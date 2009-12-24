Holiday Cocktail Recipes

Classic cocktails with three ingredients:

The Piper Pointsettia

3/4 cup vodka, chilled

1 1/2 cups cranberry juice

Crushed ice

3/4 cup Piper-Heidsieck Brut Champagne, chilled

12 (2-inch-long, 1/4-inch-wide) strips orange zest, for garnish

In a large pitcher, mix together vodka and cranberry juice. (This can be done ahead of time and refrigerated until ready to serve.) Fill six champagne flutes with crushed ice. Add champagne to pitcher and pour mixture into prepared glasses. Twist two strips of orange zest over each drink and drop in; serve immediately.

Side Car Recipe (a little spicy)

Pour into a shaker with ice:

2 oz Remy Martin VSOP cognac

1 oz Cointreau

0.5 oz lemon juice

Shake with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass. Strain into a sugar-rimmed Martini glass.

White Lady Recipe (clean and refreshing)

Pour into a shaker with ice:

2 oz gin

1 oz Cointreau

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

Shake with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass.

B52 Recipe (sweet and creamy)

Pour into a shaker with ice:

1 oz Cointreau

1 oz Irish cream liqueur

1 oz coffee liqueur

Shake with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass.

Rum Punch (rum punches traditionally have 5 ingredients)

4 oz lime juice

1 oz Angastura Bitters

12 oz grenadine

19 oz of Mount Gay Rum Eclipse

13 oz simple syrup (1 part water to 1 part sugar)

Place all items in a punch bowl with large piece of ice. Garnish ground nutmeg on top.