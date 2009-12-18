The Great Scott's Perfect Holiday Bread and Butter Pudding
The Great Scott whips up this holiday favorite:
Ingredients:
Croissants (day old if possible)
4oz butter
1/2 cup raisins (golden if possible)
3oz port wine
3 whole eggs, beaten
2 cups milk
1 cup cream
1 cup white sugar
1 tsp cinnamon, ground
2 tsp vanilla extract (vanilla pods if possible)
Method:
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F.
Tear croissants into 1-inch pieces.
In a saucepan, heat milk, butter, cream and sugar to a simmer (180 degrees) and pour into the bowl of croissants.
In a separate mixing bowl, beat the eggs until it's one mixture and add top the croissant/milk mixture.
In a saucepan, add the port wine and raisins. Note: Be careful as the port wine with flambe (flame up). This will soften the raisins and add flavor as well.
Add the vanilla.
Put mixture into a baking dish and top with the cinnamon.
Bake in the oven until finished (35 minutes).
Let cool and enjoy!
— For more information, visit: www.GreatScottChef.com