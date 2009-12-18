The Great Scott's Perfect Holiday Bread and Butter Pudding

The Great Scott whips up this holiday favorite:

Ingredients:

Croissants (day old if possible)

4oz butter

1/2 cup raisins (golden if possible)

3oz port wine

3 whole eggs, beaten

2 cups milk

1 cup cream

1 cup white sugar

1 tsp cinnamon, ground

2 tsp vanilla extract (vanilla pods if possible)

Method:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F.

Tear croissants into 1-inch pieces.

In a saucepan, heat milk, butter, cream and sugar to a simmer (180 degrees) and pour into the bowl of croissants.

In a separate mixing bowl, beat the eggs until it's one mixture and add top the croissant/milk mixture.

In a saucepan, add the port wine and raisins. Note: Be careful as the port wine with flambe (flame up). This will soften the raisins and add flavor as well.

Add the vanilla.

Put mixture into a baking dish and top with the cinnamon.

Bake in the oven until finished (35 minutes).

Let cool and enjoy!

