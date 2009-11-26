Sandra Lee's Tasty Dishes for Thanksgiving Leftovers

Sandra Lee whips up some delicious ideas for your Thanksgiving leftovers:

• Mudslide Pudding

Prep 10 minutes; stand 9 minutes; makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 box (1.4-ounce) instant chocolate fudge pudding and pie filling, Jell-O®

3 3⁄4 cups milk

3 tablespoons coffee liqueur, Kahlua®

1 box (3.4-ounce) instant vanilla pudding and pie filling, Jell-O®

1⁄4 cup Irish cream liqueur, Baileys®

1 box (1-ounce) instant white chocolate pudding and pie filling, Jell-O®

2 tablespoons vodka, Smirnoff®

Method:

In a medium bowl, whisk chocolate fudge pudding mix and 11⁄4 cups milk for 30 seconds. Add coffee liqueur. Whisk for 1 1⁄2 minutes; let sit for 3 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate until ready to serve.

In a medium bowl, whisk vanilla pudding mix and 11⁄4 cups milk for 30 seconds. Add Irish cream liqueur. Whisk for 1 1⁄2 minutes; let sit for 3 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate until ready to serve.

In a medium bowl, whisk white chocolate pudding mix and remaining 1 1⁄4 cups milk for 30 seconds. Add vodka. Whisk for 1 1⁄2 minutes; let sit for 3 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate until ready to serve.

To serve, layer equal amounts of each pudding in six parfait glasses.

• Sweet Potato Chops

Prep 10 minutes; cook 4 minutes; bake 30 minutes; makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

No-stick cooking spray, Pam®

1 bag microwave cut sweet potatoes, prepared according to package directions, Ore-Ida® Steam 'n' Mash™

1 tablespoon orange juice concentrate, Minute Maid®

1 teaspoon lemon juice, Minute Maid®

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon minced ginger, Gourmet Garden®

1⁄3 cup crushed gingersnaps, Nabisco®

1 cup pecans, toasted and finely chopped, Diamond®

2 tablespoons melted butter

4 boneless, thin-cut pork loin chops

Salt and ground black pepper

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray; set aside.

In a large bowl, mash the prepared sweet potatoes with orange juice, lemon juice, butter, salt, and minced ginger; set aside to cool. In a small bowl, stir together the gingersnaps, pecans, and melted butter.

Rinse the pork chops and pat dry with paper towels. Place pork on prepared baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Cover each chop with the sweet potato mixture and sprinkle with pecans. Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 150 degrees F.

• Stewed Butter Beans and Ham

Prep 5 minutes; cook 30 minutes; makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 package (6-ounce) ham steak, cut into bite-size pieces, Farmer John®

2 cans (15 ounces each) butter beans, rinsed and drained, Seaside®

1 cup frozen chopped onions, Ore-Ida®

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 bay leaf, McCormick®

Method:

In a medium saucepan, combine the ham, butter beans, onions, salt, pepper, and bay leaf in enough water to barely cover. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium-high heat. Cook, covered, for 30 to 45 minutes or until most of the water has evaporated.

