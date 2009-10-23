Great Scott's Pumpkin Soup
The Great Scott whips up this fall feast made from in-season foods:
Ingredients:
1 Large Butternut Squash
2oz Grape Seed Oil
1 Quart Chicken or Vegetable Broth
1 Quart Heavy Cream
4 oz Honey
1tsp Ground Cinnamon
½ Tsp Ground Cardamom
½ Tsp Ground Ginger
Juice of 6 limes
3 oz of Crème Fresh (optional)
Salt & Pepper to taste
Nutmeg to taste
Method:
Cut squash lengthwise in half & core out the seeds.
Rub grape seed oil on baking sheet & place squash on the oiled baking sheet.
Cover tightly as to steam the squash as they cook & place into a 450 degree oven for approximately 30 minutes or until the squash is tender.
When the squash is slightly cool, scoop out with a spoon into a saucepan and add the chicken broth.
Blend until smooth and bring to a boil then lower and let simmer.
Add heavy cream and whisk to blend.
Reduce until the desired consistency is reached.
Add the honey, all spices, ginger & lime juice and simmer for 1 hour until ingredients are combined to soup.
Remove soup from heat. Add crème fresh and serve immediately.
— For more information, visit: www.GreatScottChef.com