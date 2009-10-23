Great Scott's Pumpkin Soup

The Great Scott whips up this fall feast made from in-season foods:

Ingredients:

1 Large Butternut Squash

2oz Grape Seed Oil

1 Quart Chicken or Vegetable Broth

1 Quart Heavy Cream

4 oz Honey

1tsp Ground Cinnamon

½ Tsp Ground Cardamom

½ Tsp Ground Ginger

Juice of 6 limes

3 oz of Crème Fresh (optional)

Salt & Pepper to taste

Nutmeg to taste

Method:

Cut squash lengthwise in half & core out the seeds.

Rub grape seed oil on baking sheet & place squash on the oiled baking sheet.

Cover tightly as to steam the squash as they cook & place into a 450 degree oven for approximately 30 minutes or until the squash is tender.

When the squash is slightly cool, scoop out with a spoon into a saucepan and add the chicken broth.

Blend until smooth and bring to a boil then lower and let simmer.

Add heavy cream and whisk to blend.

Reduce until the desired consistency is reached.

Add the honey, all spices, ginger & lime juice and simmer for 1 hour until ingredients are combined to soup.

Remove soup from heat. Add crème fresh and serve immediately.

