Weight Watchers' Guilt-Free Recipes
Theresa DiMasi, WeightWatchers.com editor in chief, drops by with these delicious, guiltless grilling recipes that won't break the bank.
• Grilled T-Bone Steak With Easy Barbecue Sauce
(Servings: 4)
Preparation time: 8 min
Cooking time: 10 min
Level of difficulty: Easy
If you love a great steak, look no further. This wonderful sauce is also delicious on chicken.
Ingredients:
2 tbsp chili sauce, or ketchup
1 tbsp packed brown sugar, dark-variety
1 medium garlic clove(s), minced, or 1/2 tsp garlic powder
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp mustard, course-grain recommended
1 tsp ginger root, fresh, minced, or 1/4 tsp ground ginger
1 pound(s) beef, T-bone steak, trimmed, raw, cut 1 1/2-inches thick
Method:
Preheat grill to high.
In a small bowl, combine chili sauce (or ketchup), sugar, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and ginger; brush sauce all over steak.
Grill, flipping once, brushing steak with any leftover barbecue sauce while steak cooks, about 8 minutes for medium.*
Remove steak to cutting board, cover loosely with aluminum foil and let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.
Yields about 3 ounces of steak per serving.
• Chili-Lime Corn
(Servings: 4)
Preparation time: 8 min
Cooking time: 10 min
Level of difficulty: Easy
Chili and lime add amazing zing to fresh corn on the cob. They're virtually calorie-free and make a wonderful substitute for butter.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 tbsp fresh lime juice
1 tsp lime zest
1 tsp chili powder
1 tsp table salt
4 piece(s) corn on the cob, husked
Method:
Preheat grill to medium.
In a cup, stir together lime juice and zest, chili powder and salt; brush over husked corn.
Grill corn until tender and lightly charred, turning once or twice, about 10 minutes.
Yields 1 piece per serving.
• Grilled Tropical Fruit Kabobs
(Servings: 8)
Preparation time: 20 min
Cooking time: 7 min
Level of difficulty: Easy
Fast and easy -- perfect for your Father's Day BBQ. Use any combination of tropical fruit such as red and yellow bananas, star fruit, mango, guava or pineapple.
Ingredients:
1/4 cup(s) dark brown sugar, packed
2 tbsp unsalted butter
1 tsp ginger root, finely chopped (or more to taste)
1 oz rum, dark-variety
1/2 medium pineapple, peeled and cut into large chunks
2 large mango(es), peeled and cut into large cubes
2 large banana(s), peeled and cut into large pieces
Method:
Preheat grill to medium-high or heat a grill pan over high heat.
Combine sugar, butter, ginger and rum in a small saucepan; heat over low heat until well-combined, about 2 to 3 minutes and set aside.
Alternate pieces of fruit on each of 8 ten-inch or 16 six-inch metal or wooden skewers (make sure to soak wooden skewers in water for about 20 minutes to prevent charring); brush with sugar mixture.
Place kabobs on grill or grill pan and cook until grill marks show on bottom side of fruit, about 1 to 2 minutes. Turn kabobs and grill until marks appear on other side, about 1 to 2 minutes more. Serve hot, room temperature or chilled.
Yields 1 large or 2 small skewers per serving.