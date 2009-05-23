Weight Watchers' Guilt-Free Recipes

Theresa DiMasi, WeightWatchers.com editor in chief, drops by with these delicious, guiltless grilling recipes that won't break the bank.

• Grilled T-Bone Steak With Easy Barbecue Sauce

(Servings: 4)

Preparation time: 8 min

Cooking time: 10 min

Level of difficulty: Easy

If you love a great steak, look no further. This wonderful sauce is also delicious on chicken.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp chili sauce, or ketchup

1 tbsp packed brown sugar, dark-variety

1 medium garlic clove(s), minced, or 1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp mustard, course-grain recommended

1 tsp ginger root, fresh, minced, or 1/4 tsp ground ginger

1 pound(s) beef, T-bone steak, trimmed, raw, cut 1 1/2-inches thick

Method:

Preheat grill to high.

In a small bowl, combine chili sauce (or ketchup), sugar, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and ginger; brush sauce all over steak.

Grill, flipping once, brushing steak with any leftover barbecue sauce while steak cooks, about 8 minutes for medium.*

Remove steak to cutting board, cover loosely with aluminum foil and let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.

Yields about 3 ounces of steak per serving.

• Chili-Lime Corn

(Servings: 4)

Preparation time: 8 min

Cooking time: 10 min

Level of difficulty: Easy

Chili and lime add amazing zing to fresh corn on the cob. They're virtually calorie-free and make a wonderful substitute for butter.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp lime zest

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp table salt

4 piece(s) corn on the cob, husked

Method:

Preheat grill to medium.

In a cup, stir together lime juice and zest, chili powder and salt; brush over husked corn.

Grill corn until tender and lightly charred, turning once or twice, about 10 minutes.

Yields 1 piece per serving.

• Grilled Tropical Fruit Kabobs

(Servings: 8)

Preparation time: 20 min

Cooking time: 7 min

Level of difficulty: Easy

Fast and easy -- perfect for your Father's Day BBQ. Use any combination of tropical fruit such as red and yellow bananas, star fruit, mango, guava or pineapple.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup(s) dark brown sugar, packed

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tsp ginger root, finely chopped (or more to taste)

1 oz rum, dark-variety

1/2 medium pineapple, peeled and cut into large chunks

2 large mango(es), peeled and cut into large cubes

2 large banana(s), peeled and cut into large pieces

Method:

Preheat grill to medium-high or heat a grill pan over high heat.

Combine sugar, butter, ginger and rum in a small saucepan; heat over low heat until well-combined, about 2 to 3 minutes and set aside.

Alternate pieces of fruit on each of 8 ten-inch or 16 six-inch metal or wooden skewers (make sure to soak wooden skewers in water for about 20 minutes to prevent charring); brush with sugar mixture.

Place kabobs on grill or grill pan and cook until grill marks show on bottom side of fruit, about 1 to 2 minutes. Turn kabobs and grill until marks appear on other side, about 1 to 2 minutes more. Serve hot, room temperature or chilled.

Yields 1 large or 2 small skewers per serving.

