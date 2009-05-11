Breakfast in Bed for Mom

Forget to get your mom a gift? Well, Great Scott knows there's still time to cook her breakfast in bed with items you already have in your fridge:

• Delicious Grapefruit

Ingredients

1/3 cup sugar

3 tablespoons brown sugar

3/4 teaspoon vanilla

6 large pink grapefruits

Method

Preheat broiler or oven

Combine sugar, Brown sugar, and vanilla(vanilla extract is fine)

Cut grapefruit in halves and run knife around each section to loosen membranes.

Arrange grapefruit, cut sides up, in a flameproof baking dish and sprinkle with sugar mixture.

Broil grapefruits until sugar browns and tops begin to brown.(approx. 12 minutes)

Serve right away!

• Irish Potato Pancakes

Ingredients

2 large Idaho potatoes

Salt & pepper to taste

2 ounces milk

2 tablespoons all purpose flour

2 ounces vegetable oil

4 ounces salted butter

Method

Peel and grate the two potatoes and strain them to release their water.

Add the milk, flour and the salt & pepper to taste.

Preheat fry pan and add oil/butter mixture.

Note. The butter is for flavor and the oil is to increase the smoke point otherwise the butter will burn!

Spread the potato mixture with the back of a spoon and cook like pancakes!

