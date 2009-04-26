Missy Chase Lapine, author of "The Sneaky Chef to the Rescue," drops by "FOX & Friends" with these healthy meals your kids will love:

• Sneaky Chef's Quick Fixes For Boxed Pancake Mix

You do it, I do it, we all do it. You know what I'm talking about. Dare I say out loud that we use boxed pancake mix instead of making pancakes from scratch! C'mon, we live in the real world where convenience is a must. Here are several ways to add a nutritious home-made touch to your favorite boxed mix (I tested these with Aunt Jemima's Original):

— Banana Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 large egg

¾ cup low-fat milk

1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

1 large banana, mashed

¼ cup Orange Puree (see Make-Ahead Recipe below)

1 cup boxed pancake mix

¼ cup wheat germ

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the egg, milk, oil, mashed banana and Orange Puree.

Add boxed pancake mix and wheat germ, mixing just until combined (don't over mix — leave small lumps). If the batter is too thick, add a little more milk.

— Chocolate Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 large egg

¾ cup low-fat milk

1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

½ cup Purple Puree (see Make-Ahead Recipe below)

1 cup boxed pancake mix

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ cup oat bran

¼ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, optional

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the egg, milk, oil and Purple Puree.

Add boxed pancake mix, cocoa powder, oat bran and chocolate chips, if using, mixing just until combined (don't over mix — leave small lumps). If the batter is too thick, add a little more milk.

• Sneaky Chef Make-Ahead Recipe No. 1: Purple Puree

Ingredients:

3 cups raw baby spinach leaves*

1 ½ cups fresh or frozen blueberries, no syrup or sugar added

½ teaspoon lemon juice

1 to 2 tablespoons water

*Note: I prefer raw baby spinach to frozen spinach for this recipe (more mild flavor); if you must use frozen spinach, only use 1 cup of it.

Method:

Raw baby spinach should be well rinsed, even if the package says "prewashed." If you're using frozen blueberries, give them a quick rinse them under cold water to thaw a little, and then drain.

Place the spinach in the food processor first and pulse a few times. This will reduce the spinach significantly. Next add the blueberries lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon of water; puree on high until as smooth as possible. Stop occasionally to push the contents to the bottom. If necessary, use another tablespoon of water to create a smooth puree.

This recipe makes about 1 cup of puree; double it if you want to store another cup. It will keep in the refrigerator up to 3 days, or you can freeze 1⁄4-cup portions in sealed plastic bags or small plastic containers.

• Sneaky Chef Portable Pizza Muffins

These are great for the lunch box, especially for kids who are tired and bored with sandwiches. They get three top-notch veggies, three whole grains, calcium and protein all in a portable package of a muffin. Kids love anything called "pizza." They are also a great after school snack.

(Makes 8 muffins)

Ingredients:

1 cup Flour Blend (equal parts whole grain flour and all-purpose white flour)

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon each salt and dried oregano and/or basil

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons brown sugar, packed

3 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil

¼ cup tomato paste plus 3 tablespoons tomato paste (for the tops)

½ cup Orange Puree (see Make-Ahead Recipe below)

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Optional extra boost: 1 cup chopped mushrooms, onions and/or olives

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 12-muffin pan or line with paper muffin cups.

In a large bowl, whisk together the Flour Blend, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and oregano (and/or basil). In another large bowl, whisk together the eggs, brown sugar, canola or vegetable oil, ¼ cup of the tomato paste, Orange Puree, and grated Parmesan cheese until well combined. Fold the wet ingredients into the dry and mix until the flour is just moistened. Stir in optional extras, if using. Don't over mix.

Divide the batter evenly among the 8 muffin cups. Top each muffin with a dollop (teaspoon) of tomato paste and about one tablespoon of grated mozzarella.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Turn the muffins out of the tins to cool or serve warm.

• Sneaky Chef Monkey Bars

I can't get most of my taste testers to eat banana bread (maybe it seems too healthy), but they gobble up these banana bars because they're more like a soft square cookie. They especially love it when I drizzle melted white chocolate in thin stripes across the top. When decorated with sprinkles and candles, these bars make a great alternative to birthday cake, plus kids can hold them in their hands.

(Makes one dozen 3" bars)

Ingredients:

5 tablespoons butter

½ cup brown sugar, packed

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup Orange Puree (see Make-Ahead Recipe below)

2 large bananas, mashed with the back of a fork (about 1 cup)

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 egg yolks

½ cup rolled oats, old-fashioned, not quick cooking

¾ cup Flour Blend (equal parts whole grain flour and all-purpose white flour)

Optional Decoration: ½ cup white chocolate chips, melted in microwave

Method:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Butter or spray only the bottom, not the sides, of an 11-by- 7-inch or 9-inch square baking pan.

In a saucepan over medium low heat, melt the butter, sugar, and salt. Remove from heat and allow mixture to cool a bit. Once cool, whisk in the Orange Puree, bananas, vanilla, and egg yolks. Add the oats and Flour Blend and mix until just combined. Pour the entire mixture into the prepared baking pan and bake for 37 to 39 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool completely in pan before cutting the bars. If desired, dust with powdered sugar when cool, or drizzle melted white chocolate in a striped pattern across the tops of the bars.

Keeps for a week in the refrigerator, covered tightly.

• Pomegranate Soda

Mix one part pomegranate juice to two parts seltzer water. Serve over ice with a straw.

• Sneaky Chef Make-Ahead Recipe No. 2: Orange Puree

Ingredients:

1 medium sweet potato or yam, peeled and coarsely chopped

3 medium to large carrots, peeled and sliced into thick chunks

2 to 3 tablespoons water

Method:

Place the carrots and sweet potatoes in a medium-sized pot and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and cook for about 20 minutes, until carrots are very tender. Careful: If the carrots aren't tender enough, they may leave telltale little nuggets of vegetables in recipes, which will reveal their presence to your kids — a gigantic no-no for The Sneaky Chef.

Drain the carrots and sweet potatoes and put them in the food processor with two tablespoons of water. Puree on high until smooth – no pieces of vegetables showing. Stop occasionally to push the contents to the bottom. If necessary, use another tablespoon of water to smooth out the puree, but the less water, the better.

This recipe makes about 2 cups of puree; double it if you want to store more. Orange Puree will keep in the refrigerator for up to 3 days, or you can freeze 1⁄4-cup portions in sealed plastic bags or small plastic containers.

