Craig Morgan's Sweet and Spicy Chicken Skewers

When he is not performing, Craig Morgan loves grilling for his wife and four kids at home in Dickson, Tenn., where the grilling aficionado fires it up about 3 times a week.

In '07 Craig was awarded the USO Merit Award for his dedication to the troops and still performs for them every chance he gets.

*Sweet and Spicy Chicken Skewers:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons and 1 ¾ teaspoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 finely minced jalapeno pepper*

6 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 gallon re-sealable bag

2 medium onions cut into 2-inch pieces

2 large red bell peppers cut into 2-inch pieces

Olive oil

4 - 5 metal or wooden skewers

1 can (22 ounces) BUSH'S® Smokehouse Tradition Grillin' Beans™

*optional ingredient

Method:

In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, honey and soy sauce. Add the brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, black pepper and jalapeno and whisk to mix.

Place the chicken in a 1 gallon re-sealable plastic bag and pour in the marinade, refrigerate at least 2 hours (or overnight if time allows). Discard the marinade.

Preheat the barbecue grill (or oven) for high heat at 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Thread the chicken, onions and roasted red peppers alternately on the skewers.

Lightly oil the grill grate and place the skewers on the grill. Cook for 12-15 minutes, until chicken juices run clear, turning several times.

Serve with one can (22 ounces) BUSH'S® Smokehouse Tradition Grillin' Beans™.

— For more information, visit: www.GrillU.com