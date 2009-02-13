Great Scott's Heart-Shaped Pepperoni Pizza

Chef Great Scott has a Valentine's recipe that's fun for you and your loved ones, tastes great and is inexpensive!

Ingredients:

1 individual Boboli Pizza crust, which is pre-made, serves up to 4 people and costs only $4.39

1 jar (26 ounces) Classico marinara Tomato sauce -- $2.99 (you only need 13 ounces for 1 pizza)

1 16 ounce whole Mozzarella -- $3.99 (you only need 8 ounces for 1 pizza)

8 ounces sliced Pepperoni -- $3.69 (you only need 2 ounces for 1 pizza)

Method:

Spread the sauce over the pre-made pizza shell

Slice the mozzarella and cut pieces into hearts and arrange on the pizza

Cut heart-shaped pre-sliced pepperoni and arrange on the pizza

Bake in a pre-heated oven (375 degrees) for 12 minutes and serve immediately

— For more information, visit: www.GreatScottChef.com