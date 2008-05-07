Rocco Dispirito's Meat Balls

Rocco Dispirito returns to "FOX & Friends" with this delicious recipe:

• Mama's Meat Balls

Yield: Serves 4 as antipasto or over spaghetti

Ingredients:

1/3 cup chicken stock

1/4 yellow onion

1 clove garlic

1/4 cup fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley, chopped fine

1/2 lb ground beef

1/2 lb ground pork

1/2 lb ground veal

1/3 cup plain breadcrumbs

2 eggs

1/4 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tsp salt

3-6 cups Mama's Marinara, or your favorite marinara

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Method:

1. Place the chicken stock, onion, garlic and parsley in a blender of food processor and puree.

2. In a large bowl, combine the pureed stock mix, meat, bread crumbs, eggs, Parmigiano-Reggiano, red pepper flakes, parsley and salt. Combine with both hands until mixture is uniform. Do not over mix.

3. Put a little olive oil on your hands and form mixture into balls a little larger than golf balls. They should be about ¼ cup each, though if you prefer bigger or smaller, it will only affect the browning time.

4. Pour about 1/2-inch of extra virgin olive oil into a straight-sided, 10-inch-wide sauté pan and heat over medium-high flame. Add the meatballs to the pan (working in batches if necessary) and brown meatballs, turning once. This will take about 10-15 minutes.

5. While the meatballs are browning, heat the marinara sauce in a stockpot over medium heat. Lift the meatballs out of the sauté pan with a slotted spoon and put them in the marinara sauce. Stir gently. Simmer for one hour.

6. Serve with a little extra Parmigiano-Reggiano sprinkled on top. Serve alone or over spaghetti (in which case, you will need 6 cups of marinara).