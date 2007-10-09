Florence Henderson's Heart-Healthy Recipes

Super mom Florence Henderson shares these great, heart-healthy recipes:

•Carrot-Cranberry Bread

Makes: 24 servings (1 slice each)

A delicious moist bread with fresh carrots and dried cranberries

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients:

PAM® Original No-Stick Cooking Spray

3 cups Eagle Mills® All-Purpose Flour Blend with Ultragrain®

1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup Egg Beaters® Egg Product

1/2 cup Pure Wesson® Canola Oil

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup applesauce

3 medium carrots, shredded (about 2 cups)

1/2 cup dried sweetened cranberries

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray two 9x5-inch loaf pans with cooking spray; set aside. Combine flour, cinnamon, baking powder and baking soda in medium bowl; set aside.

2. Mix sugar and Egg Beaters together in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes. Gradually add oil and vanilla; mix for 1 minute. Add applesauce; mix well. Stir in flour mixture with a spoon; mix until evenly moistened. Add carrots and cranberries; mix well. Divide batter between 2 prepared pans.

3. Bake 50-55 minutes, or until wooden pick inserted into center of loaves comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack 10 minutes, then remove loaves from pans and cool completely. Using serrated knife, cut each loaf into 12 slices to serve.

•PBJ Muffins

Makes: 12 servings (1 muffin each)

Delicious moist peanut butter muffins with a fruit center

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

PAM® Original No-Stick Cooking Spray

2-1/2 cups Eagle Mills® All-Purpose Flour Blend with Ultragrain®

3/4 cups granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup Peter Pan® Creamy Peanut Butter

3/4 cup fat free milk

1/2 cup Egg Beaters® Egg Product

1/3 cup Pure Wesson® Canola Oil

1 jar (9.5 ounces) Knott’s Berry Farm® 100% Fruit Strawberry, or favorite flavor

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray 12-cup regular muffin pan with cooking spray. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in large bowl. Use 2 knives to add the peanut butter, mixing until coarse crumbs are formed. Add milk, Egg Beaters and oil; stir until just moistened.

2. Spoon batter into muffin cups until half-full, creating a dip in center of each cup. Place 1 tablespoon fruit in the dip. Spoon remaining batter evenly over fruit in each cup.

3. Bake 20-25 minutes, or until wooden pick inserted into center of muffin comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes in pan, then serve.

