Healthy Recipes for Kids

Victoria Pericon, editor for savvymommy.com, showed us these great ways to get your kids to chow down on fruits and veggies without threats!

Ingredients:

DULCINEA Extra Sweet Tuscan Style Cantaloupe or DULCINEA PureHeart Seedless Watermelon

Method:

Using fun cookie cutter shapes — hearts, letters, dinosaurs, anything creative you can find — let your kids make their own creative snacks.

Cut a section of fruit for them and hand over the cookie cutters.

Place Popsicle sticks in the bottom of the cut-out, so they can be easily eaten.

They will fill up on nutritious Dulcinea PureHeart Watermelon and Tuscan Style Cantaloupe and have fun in the process!

• Mini Watermelon Boat

Method:

Cut DULCINEA PUREHEART Seedless Watermelon in half.

Cut edge of melon in saw-tooth design with sharp knife.

Scoop out center with melon ball scoop, leaving about a half-inch of watermelon fruit intact inside.

Fill the watermelon half with all the prepared melon balls.

Decorate with a mint.

Wrap in plastic wrap or foil.

Chill

• Dulcinea PureHeart Stix and Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

1 DULCINEA PureHeart Mini Seedless Watermelon

Method:

Wash watermelon and cut in half equilaterally.

Place flesh side down on cutting board. Cut ¾ slices across melon; turn cutting board 90 degrees and cut ¾ slices across melon again creating ¾ x ¾ dipping stixs, leaving the rind on.

Discard outer row on each side.

NOTE: If you have a Nemco Lettuce Cutter, it works great for making watermelon sticks.

• Raspberry Yogurt Dip

Ingredients:

1/4 cup fresh raspberries

1 cup Plain yogurt

Method:

Puree raspberries and mix with yogurt.

Add sugar if desired.

• Marvelous Melon Faces

Ingredients:

DULCINEA Extra Sweet Tuscan Style Cantaloupe or DULCINEA PureHeart Seedless Watermelon

Variety of fruits and vegetables:

EYESCranberries

Raisins

Olives

ARSLemon and lime slices

MOUTHCucumber shapes

Fruit roll-ups

NOSEGrapes

Carrot Sticks

YEBROWSGreen beans

Asparagus

Method:

Create platforms for the melons using small bowls or cups that allow your melon character to sit upright.

Select colorful fruits and vegetables, such as grapes, carrots, green beans, cranberries, etc. Create wacky facial features and wild hair with the fruits and vegetables.

Feature your characters as centerpieces or party decorations.

— For more information, visit: www.savvymommy.com