Great Scott's Homemade Chicken Cacciatore

In honor of "The Sopranos" finale, The Great Scott cooks Italian style!

• Homemade Chicken Cacciatore

Ingredients:

Small mushrooms

Onions (preferably Vidalia)

Red, orange, and yellow peppers sliced

Butter

Olive oil

Fresh parsley

Fresh oregano

White wine

4 chicken breasts

salt & pepper to taste

2 btls of (store bought) Classico Tomato Basil sauce

Method:

In a sauté pan, heat olive oil and sear chicken breasts, season chicken with salt, pepper and oregano. And reserve until needed.

Sauté Vegetables with butter and white wine.

Once chicken is tender, add chopped vegetables and sauté.

Mix in Classico Tomato Basil sauce.

Serve Immediately.

This dish is great served with a side of Italian Salad with red wine vinegar.

