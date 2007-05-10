Start Your Day Off Right With This Fantastic French Toast Recipe!

Once you prepare your French toast like this, you'll turn up your nose at anything else because it's that good!

Banana Chocolate French Toast with Hazelnut Chocolate and Oranges

Ingredients:

6 large eggs

1 1/2 cups chocolate milk

2 tablespoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 ripe but firm bananas, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch rounds

1/2 cup Hazelnut chocolate spread

12 bread, (1/2 inch thick), such as brioche

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

Pure maple syrup

2 oranges, segmented

1/4 cup milk chocolate shavings

Powered sugar for dusting

Method:

1. Whisk together eggs, chocolate milk, vanilla extract, cinnamon, in a medium bowl, and set aside. Lay out 6 slices of bread on work surface. Top each slice with the hazelnut chocolate spread and sliced bananas. Top with remaining bread slices. Press gently to seal the sandwiches.

2. Place sandwiches in a shallow baking dish (or two dishes) large enough to hold them in a single layer. Pour egg mixture over bread, and soak 2 minutes. Carefully turn sandwiches over, and soak until bread is soaked through (about 2 minutes more).

3. Heat 2 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry half of the French toast until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Serve with orange segments, maple syrup and powdered sugar.