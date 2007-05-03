Scott Linquist, Dos Caminos executive chef, drops by with a great recipe to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo!

• Chipotle Shrimp Quesadillas with Haas Avocado Pico de Gallo

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the Quesadillas:

2 pounds of fresh medium sized shrimp

2 cups grated Mexican Cheese

1 white onion thinly sliced and caramelized

5 plum tomatos quartered and oven roasted at 250 for 30 minutes

1/2 can of chipotle chilies chopped

1 bunch chopped cilantro

For the avocado pico de gallo:

5 plum tomatos small diced

3 Ripe Haas Avocados from Mexico diced

2 red onion small diced

2 bunches of cilantro finely chopped

3 jalapenos seeded and small diced

1/2 cup fresh lime juice

salt and pepper to taste

Method

For the Pico de Gallo combine the tomatos, avocados, red onion, cilantro, and chiles in

a non-reactive bowl add the lime juice and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

In a medium sauté pan heat 2 tablespoons of cooking oil and cook the shrimp for about 3 minutes season with salt and pepper and chopped chipotle chiles. Combine the cooked shrimp with onion and tomato, finish with chopped cilantro and set aside.

To assemble the quesadillas heat an electric griddle or a large sautee pan add a 1 tablespoon of butter and cook the tortillas with the cheese until the cheese melts. Add the shrimp mixture on one of the tortillas and place the other tortilla on top. Tortillas should be crispy and cheese should be melted.

To plate cut the quesadillas in four pieces and place a little of the Hass Avocado Pico de gallo on top of each slice and enjoy.