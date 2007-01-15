Great Scott's Vegetable and Mushroom Soup

It seems winter has finally arrived. But The Great Scott, head chef and owner of Le Petit Chateau in New Jersey, is warming things up with a hearty, healthy soup you can make at home!

• Vegetable and Mushroom Soup

(Yields 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 small onion ¼ inch diced

1 medium carrot ¼ inch diced

4 oz. mushrooms, cut into julienne strips

1 large turnip ¼ inch diced

2 potatoes ¼ inch diced (stored in water)

1 bunch of fresh course tarragon

2 leaks trimmed and cut into julienne strips

2 leaves of savoy cabbage cut into julienne strips

2 oz. butter

8 oz. vegetable broth

Salt & white pepper to taste

Method:

1. In sauce pan, heat butter and sweat onion, carrot and turnip.

2. When almost done, add leaks and cabbage.

*Note: Constantly season with salt and white pepper to taste

3. Then add vegetable broth and bring to a simmer. Add potatoes, mushrooms, and finish with tarragon.

