Bobby Flay's Irresistible Caramel Apple Shortcakes

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay makes mouths water with his irresistible caramel apple shortcakes.

Caramel Apple Shortcake with Apple Cider Reduction

Serves: 6

Apple Cider Reduction

Ingredients:

1 quart apple cider

1/2 vanilla bean, split

1 cinnamon stick

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons apple brandy (such as Apple Jack)

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan and cook over high heat until reduced to a thick syrup, stirring occasionally.

Sour Whipped Cream

Ingredients:

3/4 cup very cold heavy cream

3/4 cup sour cream

Method:

Whip heavy cream until slightly thickened. Add the sour cream and continue to whip until soft peaks form.

Caramelized Apples

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 vanilla bean, split

4 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and cut into eighths

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup apple brandy (such as Apple Jack)

Method:

1) Melt butter over medium-high heat in a large sauté pan.

2) Add the vanilla bean and apple slices and cook until the apples begin to brown.

3) Stir in the sugar and continue to cook until caramelized and the apples are soft, stirring frequently. If the mixture begins to look dry, add a little water.

4) Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the apple brandy.

5) Carefully return to the heat and cook for 5 minutes longer, stirring occasionally.

6) Remove from the heat and let cool slightly.

Shortcake

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups AP flour

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon plus 1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 stick unsalted butter, cut into small cubes and chilled

1 cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons milk or heavy cream

4 tablespoons granulated sugar

Method:

1) Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2) Whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl.

3) Cut the butter into the mixture with your fingertips until it turns a light yellow and the butter is still visible but in much smaller pieces. Gently stir in 1/2 cup of the buttermilk. Keep stirring in more buttermilk until a soft dough is formed. All of the buttermilk may not be used.

4) Pat dough out on a floured surface to 1 1/2- inch thickness. Cut out 2-inch rounds with a metal cutter or the top of a glass; dip cutter or glass into flour before cutting each time.

5) Place biscuits on the prepared baking sheet and brush the tops of each biscuit with the milk or cream and sprinkle with the sugar.

6) Bake the biscuits until golden brown, 12-15 minutes. Remove to a baking rack and let cool.

7) Drizzle a few tablespoons of the apple cider reduction onto each plate. Split the shortcakes in half and place the bottoms on the plate. Spoon several heaping tablespoons of the caramelized apples on the shortcake bottoms then top with a dollop of the whipped cream and another drizzle of the apple cider reduction. Place the tops on top.