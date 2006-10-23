Great Scott Cooking: Seasonal Squash Soup

"Great Scott," head chef and owner of Le Petit Chateau in New Jersey, warms you up with one of his favorite fall comfort foods:

• Pumpkin Soup (Butternut Squash Soup)

Ingredients:

3 medium size butternut squash

2 ounce vegetable oil

3 cups chicken broth

3 cups heavy cream

3 ounces sugar

3 ounces honey

Pinch ground cinnamon

Pinch ground nutmeg

Pinch ground allspice

Salt and pepper to taste

Equipment Needs:

Hand Mixer

1 sheet pan (baking pan)

Aluminum foil

8 quart saucepan

Soup terrine to serve

Method:

Cut the butternut squash lengthwise in half and core out the seeds with a spoon. Place a sheet of aluminum foil onto the baking sheet and rub with the vegetable oil. Place the squash onto the aluminum cut side down and cover tightly as to steam the squash as they cook. Place into a 400 degree oven for approximately 30 minutes or until the squash is soft.

When the squash is cool, scoop out with a spoon into a saucepan and add the chicken stock. Bring to a simmer and blend with a hand mixer until smooth.

Then add the heavy cream and reduce until the desired consistency is reached.

Add the honey, sugar and spices and simmer for 15 minutes until all of the flavorings are combined.

Reserve for service.

For more info: www.greatscottchef.com