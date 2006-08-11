Southwestern Style Shrimp Salad with Salsa Fresca
Alison at Blue Bell's Alison Barshak of prepares this great summer dish using pantry staples.
• Southwestern Style Shrimp Salad with Salsa Fresca
Ingredients:
4 tbsp. white onions, finely diced
2 lbs. ripe plum tomatoes, approximately 9
1-2 Serrano peppers, finely diced — with seeds for lots of heat or without seeds for a mild salsa
1/2 cup tomato juice
4 tbsp. cilantro leaves, finely chopped
2 tbsp. fresh lime juice
1-2 tsp. salt, to taste
2/3 cup black beans, optional
Method:
Combine all ingredients and refrigerate for at least 1/2 hour. Makes approximately 4 cups.
Guacamole Ingredients:
1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted
2 tbsp white onion, diced
Juice from 1/2 lime
2 tbsp fresh Cilantro, chopped
1/4 cup water
Kosher salt
Method:
Put all ingredients in a bowl and mash together. Season with salt to taste.
Shrimp Salad Ingredients:
20 medium shrimp, cooked, peeled, de-veined. Each shrimp cut into 6 pieces or small shrimp
1 ripe avocado
8 lime, cut into wedges
1 bag corn chips
Method:
In a shallow bowl, place a spoonful of salsa then a spoonful of guacamole. Sprinkle with shrimp. Then spoon in salsa, then guacamole, then shrimp. Garnish with a squeeze of lime, a piece of cilantro and chips. Stick chips into the guacamole.