Wolfgang Puck's Favorites From the Aspen Food and Wine Classic

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck shares these delicious dishes that will make your taste buds tingle!

• Crispy Potato Galette With Dill Cream, Smoked Salmon and Sturgeon and Osetra Caviar

(Recipe courtesy Wolfgang Puck)

(Serves 4-6)

Ingredients:

3 potatoes, peeled and grated

1/2 pound clarified butter

1/2 pound smoked salmon, thinly sliced

1/2 pound smoked sturgeon, thinly sliced

1/2 cup crème fraîche or sour cream

3 shallots, minced

5 sprigs fresh dill, chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

Pinch of black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 bunch fresh chives, chopped

3 ounces caviar

Method:

Toss grated potatoes in 1/4 pound clarified butter. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.

Heat 2 non-stick sauté pans over high heat until nearly smoking. Divide remaining butter between two pans. Add the potatoes evenly to each pan, and shape them into thick pancakes. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, then reduce heat. Sauté until almost golden brown. Use a spatula to check the underside of the pancake, turn over and cook other side until golden. Remove galettes from pans and warm in a 425 degrees F. oven for 10 minutes.

Prepare dill cream: In a bowl, mix together shallots, dill, crème fraîche or sour cream, juice of 1/2 lemon and season with salt and pepper. Mix well.

Remove galettes from oven while still warm. Spread with dill cream and cover with slices of smoked salmon and sturgeon. Lightly brush the salmon and sturgeon with olive oil, then sprinkle with black pepper and remaining lemon juice.

Cut galettes into desired portions and garnish with caviar and chopped chives. Serve immediately.

• Marinated Rack of Lamb With Honey-Mint Vinaigrette

(recipe courtesy Wolfgang Puck, "Wolfgang Puck Makes it Easy")

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

For the marinated lamb:

4 small racks of lamb, 3/4 to 1 pound each, or 2 large racks of lamb, 1 1/2 to 2 pounds each, trimmed

2 cups bottled pomegranate juice or fresh apple cider

1/2 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

3 cups chopped scallions (about 8 medium scallions)

2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Fleur de sel or Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

For the honey-mint vinaigrette:

1/2 cup seasoned rice wine vinegar

1/2 cup packed fresh mint leaves

1/4 cup packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger

1 cup peanut oil or vegetable oil

1/4 cup golden raisins

Kosher salt

Fresh lime juice

Method:

First, marinate the lamb. In a non-reactive container large enough to hold all the lamb racks side by side, combine the juice, soy sauce, and honey. Stir in the scallions, red pepper flakes, and garlic. Add the lamb racks, bone side up, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight. You can also transfer the marinade to a re-sealable plastic bag and marinate the lamb racks in the bag, turning them from time to time.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil.

Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and reduce the heat slightly. Remove half of the lamb from the marinade, shake off excess liquid, season with salt and pepper to taste, and sear the meat all over until nicely browned, about 5 minutes total. Transfer to the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and lamb. Discard the marinade.

Transfer the baking sheet to the preheated oven and roast until medium rare, 130 to 135 degrees F. on an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the meat without touching the bone. Small racks will be done in 15 to 20 minutes, larger racks in 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven, cover with aluminum foil, and let the meat rest for 5 to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the vinaigrette. In a blender or food processor, combine the rice wine vinegar, mint, parsley, honey, and ginger. Blend or process until thoroughly pureed. With the motor running, drizzle in the oil to form a thick emulsion. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the raisins. Season to taste with salt and lime juice.

On a carving board with a sharp knife, cut between the bones of each rack, carving single-bone chops from larger racks and double-bone chops from smaller racks. Spoon some vinaigrette onto each plate. Arrange the chops on top and lightly sprinkle each chop with a little fleur de sel or salt. Drizzle more vinaigrette over the lamb and serve hot.

•Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad

(Recipe courtesy Wolfgang Puck)

(Serves 8)

Ingredients:

1 red bell pepper, halved

1 yellow bell pepper, halved

1 small fennel bulb, cut into 1/3" slices

1 small eggplant, cut into 1/2" slices

1 ear of corn, shucked

1 small onion, cut into 1/3" slices

1 small zucchini or yellow squash, cut lengthwise into 1/2" slices

Extra virgin olive oil

1 jalapeno, roasted, peeled and seeded

2/3 cup fresh lime juice

1/3 cup packed cilantro leaves

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1-1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salt pepper to taste

Method:

Prepare the grill. Toss the vegetables with olive oil to coat lightly, and arrange them in one layer on a hot grill. Grill the vegetables, turning occasionally, for 10 to 20 minutes, or until they are just tender. The cooking time will vary according to the vegetable. (Alternatively, grill the vegetables on a ridged grill pan, or broil them in a preheated broiler.) As the vegetables are done, transfer them to a platter to cool; when they are cool enough to be handled, coarsely chop them.

In a blender, combine the jalapeno, lime juice, half the cilantro, and half the cumin until smooth. In a bowl, combine the chopped vegetables, tomatoes, cumin, remaining cilantro, and olive oil. Stir in the blended jalapeno mixture, and toss well. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

