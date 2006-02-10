Patsy's Shrimp Fra Diavolo
This Valentine's Day, surprise your love with something spicy! Sal Scognamillo, head chef and co-owner of Patsy's Italian Restaurant, drops by with this recipe that is sure to heat things up!
• Shrimp Fra Diavolo
(Serves 4)
Ingredients:
1 pound spirali pasta, cooked to package directions
4 medium asparagus
1 small head broccoli, stemmed and cut into florets
1 small carrot, peeled
4 large mushrooms, cleaned
1 small zucchini, ends trimmed
1/4 cup olive oil
1 cup chopped onions
1/4 cup green peas, cooked
1/2 cup chopped fresh basil
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 cup chicken stock, or water
1/4 cup dry white wine
3 cups Patsy's Fra Diavolo Sauce
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Method:
Snap off and discard the tough ends of the asparagus.
Cut the asparagus, broccoli florets, carrot, mushrooms and zucchini into bite-size pieces and blanch in boiling water for 2 minutes.
Drain, rinse under cold water and set aside.
Heat olive oil in a large skillet and sauté the onions until lightly browned.
Add blanched vegetables and sauté for 1 minute.
Add green peas, basil, parsley, stock, wine, and Patsy's Fra Diavolo Sauce.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 2 minutes.
Salt and pepper, to taste.
Serve over pasta.
Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
