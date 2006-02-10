Patsy's Shrimp Fra Diavolo

This Valentine's Day, surprise your love with something spicy! Sal Scognamillo, head chef and co-owner of Patsy's Italian Restaurant, drops by with this recipe that is sure to heat things up!

• Shrimp Fra Diavolo

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

1 pound spirali pasta, cooked to package directions

4 medium asparagus

1 small head broccoli, stemmed and cut into florets

1 small carrot, peeled

4 large mushrooms, cleaned

1 small zucchini, ends trimmed

1/4 cup olive oil

1 cup chopped onions

1/4 cup green peas, cooked

1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 cup chicken stock, or water

1/4 cup dry white wine

3 cups Patsy's Fra Diavolo Sauce

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Method:

Snap off and discard the tough ends of the asparagus.

Cut the asparagus, broccoli florets, carrot, mushrooms and zucchini into bite-size pieces and blanch in boiling water for 2 minutes.

Drain, rinse under cold water and set aside.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet and sauté the onions until lightly browned.

Add blanched vegetables and sauté for 1 minute.

Add green peas, basil, parsley, stock, wine, and Patsy's Fra Diavolo Sauce.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 2 minutes.

Salt and pepper, to taste.

Serve over pasta.

Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

For more information visit: www.patsys.com