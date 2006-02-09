Todd English's Flourless Chocolate Truffle Cake

Celebrity chef has teamed up with to make a Valentine chocolate dessert that anyone can make at home.

• Flourless Chocolate Truffle Cake

Ingredients:

4 oz. semi-sweet chocolate

4 oz unsalted butter

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup coco powder

3 eggs

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp espresso extract

1 box Godiva chocolate truffles

Method:

Preheat Oven to 325 degrees F, grease an 8 inch pan and set aside.

Microwave 4 oz. semi-sweet chocolate and 4 oz unsalted butter in a bowl, stirring until melted.

Add sugar, cocoa powder, eggs, vanilla and espresso and mix well. Pour into prepared pan; at this point take your chocolate truffles and insert into your cake an inch apart starting from the center and spiraling out bake at 325 degrees F for 30 minutes.

Remove cake and cool.

Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream if desired.

For more information: www.godiva.com and www.toddenglish.com