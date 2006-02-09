Todd English's Flourless Chocolate Truffle Cake
Celebrity chef has teamed up with to make a Valentine chocolate dessert that anyone can make at home.
• Flourless Chocolate Truffle Cake
Ingredients:
4 oz. semi-sweet chocolate
4 oz unsalted butter
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup coco powder
3 eggs
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla
1 tsp espresso extract
1 box Godiva chocolate truffles
Method:
Preheat Oven to 325 degrees F, grease an 8 inch pan and set aside.
Microwave 4 oz. semi-sweet chocolate and 4 oz unsalted butter in a bowl, stirring until melted.
Add sugar, cocoa powder, eggs, vanilla and espresso and mix well. Pour into prepared pan; at this point take your chocolate truffles and insert into your cake an inch apart starting from the center and spiraling out bake at 325 degrees F for 30 minutes.
Remove cake and cool.
Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream if desired.
For more information: www.godiva.com and www.toddenglish.com