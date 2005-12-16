Filet Mignon With Sour Cream-Horseradish Sauce

Terry Condon of Gallagher's Steak House in New York City drops by with this sizzling recipe for the steak lover in your life!

Ingredients

6 pound roast (serves 6 people)

Marinade

2 cups red wine

2 tablespoons salt and pepper

4 tablespoons parsley

4 tablespoons thyme

12 cloves garlic

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

(marinate overnight while covered)

Method:

Sub-merge the filet in marinade and cover completely with saran wrap.

Making this in advance gives you plenty of time with your guests. You can marinate overnight, then pop it in the oven in the morning.

Sear roast in pan on all 4 sides

Cook in oven at 350 degrees for 8-10 min. per pound

When you take the roast out of the oven, let sit for 6-7 minutes to let juices soak in

Serve with Sour Cream-Horseradish Sauce:

4 cups sour cream

1 cup prepared horseradish

3 tablespoons lemon juice

Garnish with chives

For more information, visit www.gallaghersnysteakhouse.com