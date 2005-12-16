Stan Frankenthaler, executive chef for Dunkin Donuts, has developed these holiday recipes that use coffee as a key ingredient — everything from appetizers to desserts!

Espresso with Warmed Eggnog

For an 8-oz serving (1 mug)

Ingredients:

¾ cup Golden Eggnog

¼ cup minus 1 tablespoon Dunkin’ Donuts espresso (approximately 1 shot)

2 tablespoon spiced rum (optional)

Cinnamon (optional)

Method:

Heat eggnog in a microwave-safe container for about 1 minute. Add the shot of espresso and the warmed eggnog to your mug. If desired, add spiced rum. Stir and dust with cinnamon.

Scallops with Bacon, Baby Spinach with Warm Coffee and Balsamic Glaze

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

16 oz sea scallops

1 package bacon, sliced

2 oz shallots, thin sliced

½ cup balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup brown sugar

½ cup Dunkin’ Donuts original blend coffee, brewed

2 cups baby spinach

Method:

Cut bacon strips in half, wrap scallop in bacon half and hold with toothpick-set aside.

Heat large skillet (medium heat). When hot add 1 tablespoon oil. Sear scallop and bacon in small batches till cooked through, (about 5 min. per batch) — set cooked scallops aside on plate.

Remove pan from heat; discard all but 2 Tbsp of rendered oil. Add thin sliced shallots and stir. Add brown sugar and stir to dissolve. Add balsamic vinegar and coffee and stir. In a stainless steel mixing bowl toss warm vinaigrette with baby spinach and 2 tablespoon oil.

Arrange spinach on salad plates and top with 4-5 scallops, serve immediately.

Sirloin Steak with Coffee Rub

Ingredients:

4 each 10-12 oz sirloin steaks

Coffee Rub

1/4 cup ground Dunkin’ Donuts original blend coffee, ground

1 tablespoon cumin seed — cracked

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 tablespoon coarse cracked black pepper

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Method:

Combine ingredients for coffee rub in a mixing bowl. Rub steak on all sides. Marinade steaks 2-24 hours in refrigerator until ready to cook. Lightly oil before grilling. Heat grill to medium high flame. Cook steaks 4-5 minutes per side or to internal temp of 120 degrees for medium.

Pork Loin with Coffee and Soy Glaze

Ingredients:

1 4-5 pound pork loin

½ cup Dunkin’ Donuts original blend coffee, ground

¾ cup soy sauce

½ cup Dijon mustard

1 cup hot pepper jelly

Method:

Put the pork loin in a shallow roasting pan. Mix the remaining ingredients in mixing bowl. Rub marinade over pork loin. Turn pork. Refrigerate and turn loin in marinade after 2 hours. Preheat oven to 400. Place loin on baking pan (discard remaining marinade) and roast for 15 minutes on 400 degrees. Lower oven heat to 350 degrees and continue roasting for 20 minutes. Internal temperature should be at 150 degrees. Let loin rest 15 minutes before slicing.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds red bliss potato

¾ cup whole milk

4 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon white pepper

12 cloves fresh garlic, roasted

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon olive oil

Method:

Heat oven at 350 degrees.

Roast Garlic:

Wrap peeled garlic cloves, rubbed with olive oil, in aluminum foil. Bake 10 minutes in oven at 350 degrees. Carefully open foil and cool/ mash with back of spoon in a bowl and set aside.

Wash potatoes and place in stockpot filled with water. Cook potatoes till tender (easily pierced with a fork). Strain water, and while potatoes are still hot mash with a potato masher. Add all remaining ingredients and stir to slowly incorporate.

Cafe au Lait Ganache Tart

Ingredients:

16 oz dark chocolate (Guittard Chocolate recommended)

¾ cup Dunkin’ Donuts French Vanilla coffee, brewed

¼ cup heavy cream

1 pint fresh strawberries

4 each baked puff pastry shells, cooled and centers removed

1 pint whipped cream

Method:

Melt chocolate in stainless steel bowl over a hot water bath. Whisk brewed coffee into pre-melted hot chocolate. When chocolate and coffee mixture is smooth with no lumps (if lumps occur, heat chocolate mixture in microwave for 10 seconds to bring temperature up again in appropriate vessel) add cold un-whipped heavy cream to chocolate mixture and whisk smooth. Reserve on the side. Wash and dry strawberries, remove stem and dice into 1/4-inch cubes. Place 3 strawberries in each pastry shell. Evenly distribute the chocolate mixture between the four shells, taking precaution not to over-fill. Top with whipped cream before serving.

* Ganache can be made in advance, and reheated the day of service.

