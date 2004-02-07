Spice up your love life with these Valentine’s Day favorites from The Palm’s Chef Brian McCradle.

Lobster Fra Diablo

Ingredients:

1 each- desired size lobster

14 ounces- Italian plum tomatoes

4 ounces- white wine

6 cloves- chopped garlic

1 bunch- fresh basil (chopped)

2 ounces- extra virgin olive oil

pinch- flour

pinch- salt

8- turns of a pepper mill

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

8 ounces- linguine cooked al dente

4 each- anchovies (diced fine)

Method:

Place olive oil in a large saucepan and heat

Split the lobster lengthwise in half and cut off the claws, remove the roe

Dust the meat of the lobster with flour

Place the claws and the lobster, meat side down, in the saucepan

Cook for three minutes and flip, continue to cook another three minutes

Add the garlic and cook till lightly golden brown

Add the crushed red pepper, tomatoes, and white wine

Lower heat and bring to a simmer, cover, and simmer for fifteen minutes

Add the anchovies, basil, salt, and pepper just prior to completion

Remove lobster and the claws, and arrange on the plate

Toss the linguine with some of the remaining sauce

Arrange the linguine nicely in the center of the lobster

Pour additional sauce over the entire lobster, do not over-sauce

Quality Check:

Be sure that you do not over-cook the lobster

Garnish:

Small bunch of parsley sprigs on the top of the dish

Shrimp Bruno

(Serves 4)

This dish was named after a waiter in Los Angeles. It should not be confused with Chicken Bruno, named after Bruno Bozzi, son of the original owner of The Palm and father of Bruce Bozzi, the current co-owner.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup- all-purpose flour, for dredging 3- large eggs, well beaten

1/2 cup- canola oil

12- jumbo (U-12) shrimp, shelled, deveined, and butterflied, with tails left on

2- large cloves of garlic, crushed with the side of a large, heavy knife

3/4 cup- dry white wine

3 tablespoons- fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon- fine sea salt, or to taste

1 tablespoon- Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons- unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 teaspoons- very finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

4- lemon wedges, for serving

Method:

Warm 4 serving plates in a low oven

Place the flour and the beaten eggs in two separate shallow bowls near the stove

In a 12-inch sauté pan, heat the oil over medium-high heat

Dredge the shrimp in the flour, shaking off the excess

Dip each shrimp into the egg wash, letting the excess drip back into the bowl for a moment

Place the shrimp, butterflied side down, in the hot oil

Cook undisturbed for 3 minutes, until pale golden

Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute more, stirring (cook the shrimp in batches, if necessary, to avoid overcrowding)

Drain off all but about 1 teaspoon of the cooking oil

Add the white wine, lemon juice, and salt

Bring to a boil and cook for 1 minute

Transfer the shrimp to heated plates and increase the heat to high

Whisk in the mustard and simmer the sauce until it is reduced by two-thirds, about 2 minutes

Remove the pan from the heat and swirl in the butter, shaking the pan vigorously to bring the sauce together

Discard the garlic and spoon a little sauce over each serving

Garnish:

Sprinkle the edges of the plates with parsley, place lemon wedge on the side, and serve at once