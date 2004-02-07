Valentine's Day Favorites From The Palm
Spice up your love life with these Valentine’s Day favorites from The Palm’s Chef Brian McCradle.
Lobster Fra Diablo
Ingredients:
1 each- desired size lobster
14 ounces- Italian plum tomatoes
4 ounces- white wine
6 cloves- chopped garlic
1 bunch- fresh basil (chopped)
2 ounces- extra virgin olive oil
pinch- flour
pinch- salt
8- turns of a pepper mill
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
8 ounces- linguine cooked al dente
4 each- anchovies (diced fine)
Method:
Place olive oil in a large saucepan and heat
Split the lobster lengthwise in half and cut off the claws, remove the roe
Dust the meat of the lobster with flour
Place the claws and the lobster, meat side down, in the saucepan
Cook for three minutes and flip, continue to cook another three minutes
Add the garlic and cook till lightly golden brown
Add the crushed red pepper, tomatoes, and white wine
Lower heat and bring to a simmer, cover, and simmer for fifteen minutes
Add the anchovies, basil, salt, and pepper just prior to completion
Remove lobster and the claws, and arrange on the plate
Toss the linguine with some of the remaining sauce
Arrange the linguine nicely in the center of the lobster
Pour additional sauce over the entire lobster, do not over-sauce
Quality Check:
Be sure that you do not over-cook the lobster
Garnish:
Small bunch of parsley sprigs on the top of the dish
Shrimp Bruno
(Serves 4)
This dish was named after a waiter in Los Angeles. It should not be confused with Chicken Bruno, named after Bruno Bozzi, son of the original owner of The Palm and father of Bruce Bozzi, the current co-owner.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup- all-purpose flour, for dredging 3- large eggs, well beaten
1/2 cup- canola oil
12- jumbo (U-12) shrimp, shelled, deveined, and butterflied, with tails left on
2- large cloves of garlic, crushed with the side of a large, heavy knife
3/4 cup- dry white wine
3 tablespoons- fresh lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon- fine sea salt, or to taste
1 tablespoon- Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons- unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 teaspoons- very finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
4- lemon wedges, for serving
Method:
Warm 4 serving plates in a low oven
Place the flour and the beaten eggs in two separate shallow bowls near the stove
In a 12-inch sauté pan, heat the oil over medium-high heat
Dredge the shrimp in the flour, shaking off the excess
Dip each shrimp into the egg wash, letting the excess drip back into the bowl for a moment
Place the shrimp, butterflied side down, in the hot oil
Cook undisturbed for 3 minutes, until pale golden
Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute more, stirring (cook the shrimp in batches, if necessary, to avoid overcrowding)
Drain off all but about 1 teaspoon of the cooking oil
Add the white wine, lemon juice, and salt
Bring to a boil and cook for 1 minute
Transfer the shrimp to heated plates and increase the heat to high
Whisk in the mustard and simmer the sauce until it is reduced by two-thirds, about 2 minutes
Remove the pan from the heat and swirl in the butter, shaking the pan vigorously to bring the sauce together
Discard the garlic and spoon a little sauce over each serving
Garnish:
Sprinkle the edges of the plates with parsley, place lemon wedge on the side, and serve at once