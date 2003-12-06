Good Eating: Chef Holly Clegg

Chef Holly Clegg dropped by with these savory delights!

• Shrimp Chipotle Cups

Makes 36 cups

Ingredients:

3 dozen won ton wraps

1 cup cooked peeled and coarsely chopped shrimp

1 cup roasted chopped red pepper, drained

1 cup chipotle salsa

1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/2 cup sliced green onions

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat mini muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray and press a won ton wrap into each cup. Bake about 7 to 9 minutes or until golden brown.

Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the cheese,shrimp, roasted red peppers, salsa, and green onions. Remove the cooked won tons, fill each with some of the shrimp mixture and conitnue baking 8 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Food Facts:

Calories 47

Protein (g) 3

Carbohydrate (g) 5

Fat (g) 2

Calories from fat (%) 32

Saturated Fat (g) 1

Dietary Fiber (g) 0

Cholesterol (mg) 11

Sodium (mg) 75

Diabetic Exchanges: 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 starch

• Stromboli

Makes 12 slices

Ingredients:

1 (16-ounce) frozen bread dough, thawed

4 ounces thinly sliced ham

1/2 teaspoon dried basil leaves, divided

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves, divided

3 ounces provolone cheese, sliced

1 cup shredded part skim mozzarella cheese

Method:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

Pat the bread dough into approximately a 10x15-inch rectangle on prepared baking sheet. Arrange the ham slices lengthwise down the center. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon of the basil and 1/4 teaspoon of the oregano. Arrange the provolone slices over the seasoning, sprinkle with mozzarella, and the remaining basil and oregano. Bring the long edges of the rectangle to the center and press edges to seal. Seal the ends. Invert so that the seam side is down on baking sheet. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until light brown.

Food Facts:

Calories 166

Protein (g) 10

Carbohydrate (g) 20

Fat (g) 6

Calories from fat (%) 30

Saturated Fat (g) 2

Dietary Fiber (g) 1

Cholesterol (mg) 15

Sodium (mg) 452

Diabetic Exchanges: 1 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 starch

• Pecan Pie with Honey Crunch Topping

Makes 8 to 10 servings

Ingredients:

3 eggs

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons margarine, melted

1 cup chopped pecans

1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, beat together the eggs, sugar, and brown sugar until creamy. Add corn syrup, vanilla, and margarine, mixing well. Stir in pecans. Pour into the pie shell and bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until pie is set.

Honey Crunch Topping

Indulge by adding this fabulous toping to your Pecan Pie, and you'll earn bragging rights for years to come. It is never too late to include this incredible topping, as it is added in the last five minutes of baking.

Ingredients:

1/3 cup light brown sugar

3 tablespoons margarine

3 tablespoons honey

1 ½ cup pecan halves

Method:

In a medium saucepan, combine brown sugar, margarine, and honey. Cook over low heat until sugar dissolves, stirring constantly. Add pecans and stir until well coated. During last 5 minutes of baking, remove pie from the oven and spread the crunch topping evenly over top. Return to oven and broil until topping is bubbly and golden brown. Watch carefully

Food Facts:

Pecan Pie

Calories 346

Protein (g) 4

Carbohydrate (g) 50

Fat (g) 16

Calories from fat (%) 40

Saturated Fat (g) 3

Dietary Fiber (g) 1

Cholesterol (mg) 66

Sodium (mg) 138

Diabetic Exchanges: 1/2 other carbohydrate, 3 fat

Honey Crunch Topping

Calories 189

Protein (g) 2

Carbohydrate (g) 15

Fat (g) 15

Calories from fat (%) 68

Saturated Fat (g) 2

Dietary Fiber (g) 2

Cholesterol (mg) 0

Sodium (mg) 43

Diabetic Exchanges: 1 other carbohydrate, 3 fat