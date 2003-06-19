Good Eating: Chef Paul's Specialties

Gemelli "Barilla" con Panna, Prosciutto e Piselli

Gemelli Barilla with Prosciutto, Peas and Bell Peppers in a creamy cheese sauce

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

1 box (16 ounces) Barilla Gemelli

9 tablespoons butter, divided

4 ounces prosciutto, sliced in 1/4" strips (about 1 cup)

1 large red bell pepper, roasted, peeled and diced (about 1/2 cup)

2 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup shelled fresh English peas, blanched

1/3 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (or Parmesan as is known in the US)

Sea salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil; add Gemelli pasta and cook according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet or saucepot melt butter over high heat until golden brown. Add prosciutto and reduce heat to medium. Add peppers and gently sauté for 1 minute. Add cream and peas; increase heat to high and boil, reducing sauce by about 1/3. Drain pasta and add to sauce with remaining butter and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Stir until sauce lightly coats pasta. Add salt to taste and serve immediately topped with freshly ground black pepper, if desired.

Lasagna "Barilla" alla Bolognese

Bolognese style Barilla Lasagna

Serves 12-16

Ragu Bolognese (Meat Sauce)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter (1 stick)

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1/4 cup finely chopped carrot

1/4 cup finely chopped celery

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons minced parsley

1 1/2 tablespoons each minced fresh sage and rosemary

1 bay leaf

1 pound lean ground beef

3/4 pound Italian sausage

1/4 pound prosciutto, finely ground

5 ounces pancetta, finely ground

1/4 cup flour

1 cup red wine

1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

2 cups chicken broth or water

Sea salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Method:

Melt butter in a large saucepot over medium heat. Add onions, carrots, celery, garlic, parsley, sage, rosemary, and bay leaves. Cook until softened, but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add beef, sausage, prosciutto, and pancetta. Increase heat to high and cook until browned, stirring constantly to avoid meats clumping together. Stir in flour and cook about 2 minutes. Mix wine and tomato paste together and add to meat to cover. Cook for about4-5 minutes to reduce and evaporate raw wine taste. Add chicken broth; reduce heat to low. Simmer for at least 45 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sauce from sticking to the pot. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Bechamel Sauce:

6 cups whole milk

pinch of nutmeg

6 tablespoons butter

3/4 cup flour

sea salt to taste

In a medium saucepan warm milk and nutmeg over medium-high heat. Meanwhile, in another saucepan, melt butter over medium heat; add flour and stir constantly, but do not brown. Remove from heat and slowly add milk, whisking constantly to avoid lumps. Return to medium heat and bring to a low boil. Cook for at least 5 minutes until thickened, stirring frequently to avoid scorching.

Other Ingredients for Lasagna:

16 Barilla Oven-Ready Lasagne sheets

3 tablespoons butter

3 1/2 cups grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Assembly:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 9"x13"x2 1/2" baking pan with non-stick cooking spray. Spread 1 cup bechamel at the bottom of the pan; top with 1 cup meat sauce and sprinkle with about 1/5 of the Parmigiano. Top cheese with a few small cubes of butter. Top with 4 lasagne sheets. Repeat layering the bechamel, meat sauce, Parmigiano, butter and lasagne sheets until you have 4 layers of pasta. Top with 1 cup meat sauce, 1 cup bechamel and the remaining cheese and butter. Cover lightly with a sheet of wax paper and then aluminum foil. Bake 35-40 minutes. Remove wax paper and foil and bake 5-10 minutes more until cheese is golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to rest for 15 minutes before slicing.