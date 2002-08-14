Good Eating: Hoisin Marinated Chicken and 'Blue Ginger' Ginger-Ale Float

Target Stores' Chef Ming Tsai drops by with these exotic specialties.

Hoisin Marinated Chicken with Mango Salsa and Asian Slaw

Serves 4

Ingredients:

3 boneless chicken breasts, skin removed, cut into one-fourth inch strips

Three-fourths cup Blue Ginger Hoisin Marinade For Chicken

2 red bell peppers, cut into 1 inch dice

2 cups white cabbage, shredded

1 cup carrots, shredded

One-fourth cup scallions, sliced (green parts only), 2 tablespoons reserved for garnish

One-third cup Blue Ginger Shallot-Soy Vinaigrette

Salt and Black Pepper to taste

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil to cook

Blue Ginger Mango Salsa

Blue Ginger Chile Oil (optional)

Method:

1. In medium bowl, combine the chicken and the Hoisin Marinade for Chicken. Place in the refrigerator, covered, for 15 minutes.

2. Prepare a hot wok coated with 2 tablespoons of grapeseed oil over high heat. Add the chicken and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes, add the red bell peppers and cook for another minute until cooked through.

3. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the cabbage, carrots and scallions. Toss to coat with the Shallot-Soy Vinaigrette and check for seasonings.

Serve:

Divide the Asian slaw evenly among four dishes. Top with the chicken, garnish with the Mango Salsa, sprinkle with the reserved scallion greens and drizzle with the Chile oil.

'Blue Ginger' Ginger-Ale Float

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh ginger, cut into one-eighth inch slices

2 cups sugar

2 cups water

1 quart club soda, well chilled

1 lime, quartered

Vanilla Ice Cream

4 mint sprigs

Method:

1. Combine the ginger, 2 cups sugar and the water in a medium sauce pan and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer until syrupy or reduced by half, 40-45 minutes. The syrup will thicken as it cools so don't over-reduce it. Strain the syrup and reserve the ginger.

2. Preheat the oven to 225 degrees F. To make the candy, place the remaining 2 cups of sugar in a large bowl, add the reserved ginger and toss to coat on all sides. Place the ginger on a baking sheet and bake until dried but still chewy, about 3 hours.

Serve:

To make the floats, fill four 8-ounce glasses with the club soda. Pour 2 tablespoons of the ginger syrup down the side of each glass. Squeeze a lime wedge into each drink, add a scoop of the ice cream and garnish with a mint sprig.